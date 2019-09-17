Le Stade Rennais F.C. innove avec la plateforme d’analyse sportive Edge de Stats Perform

|By Business Wire
|
September 17, 2019 10:57 AM EDT
Stats Perform, leader en IA et data dans le sport annonce un tout premier accord avec un premier club du football professionnel français, le Stade Rennais FC (SRFC), lui donnant accès à la plateforme Edge, l’outil de préparation de match le plus sophistiqué à ce jour.
Suite à cet accord, le Stade Rennais pourra dorénavant utiliser les fonctionnalités révolutionnaires d’Edge Analysis basées sur l’IA pour analyser objectivement la performance collective en comparant les styles de jeu des équipes et des joueurs, entreprendre des analyses en profondeur sur les coups de pied arrêtés ou encore des systèmes de jeu basés sur la détection automatique de positions, en reliant instantanément la data et la vidéo, pour accélérer grandement le processus de préparation de match.
« Le Stade Rennais a démarré la saison de manière enthousiasmante et s’apprête à devenir un challenger de poids en Ligue 1 cette saison et dans le futur.” déclare Carl Mergele, Président de Stats Perform. “La préparation de match est une tâche épuisante pour les coaches et les analystes ; la plateforme Edge offre un gain de temps considérable dans l’analyse de l’adversaire. Nous avons récemment ajouté de nouvelles fonctionnalités tirées de l’IA afin d’aider les analystes des clubs à décrypter les schémas tactiques, tendances et habitudes sur le terrain, et de toutes les relier à la vidéo en un clic. Le championnat de Ligue 1 est toujours plus compétitif et le Stade Rennais F.C. a désormais un nouvel outil pour examiner les équipes et lui fournir des recommandations. Nous continuons à ajouter de nouvelles fonctionnalités aux capacités d’analyse d’Edge et sommes impatients de partager nos mises à jour avec le Stade Rennais F.C. »
Le Stade Rennais F.C. a débuté la saison à toute allure en étant la seule équipe à gagner ses trois premiers matchs, incluant une victoire sur le PSG. C’est une des quatre équipes à compter neuf points après quatre journées. Finissant fréquemment dans le top 10 du classement par le passé, et fort de leur victoire en Coupe de France, le club cherche encore à progresser en jouant régulièrement l’Europa League.
“Nous avons besoin d’avoir les meilleurs outils à disposition pour tirer le meilleur de notre équipe et construire un club de plus en plus fort” souligne Olivier Letang – Président du Stade Rennais F.C.
“La plateforme Edge nous donne un nombre considérable d’informations pertinentes en quelques clics et permet au staff d’explorer de nouvelles méthodes de travail, d’examiner objectivement nos prochains adversaires et de nous préparer en conséquence. Pour être performant aujourd’hui, il faut désormais intégrer la big data, et Edge utilise des méthodes uniques de machine learning et d’IA pour nous permettre d’être plus rapide et plus efficace dans le traitement de données. De plus, c’est la seule solution qui délivre des indicateurs clés de performance (KPIs) pertinents pour fournir à nos coaches les renseignements qu’ils attendent afin d’éclairer leurs décisions,” déclare Jérémie Colson - Coordinateur du département Matches and Players Analysis.
“Nous faisons une veille permanente sur tous les moyens qui nous permettent de progresser et regardons avec attention les innovations qui se présentent dans tous les secteurs du club. Nous sommes ravis de bénéficier du savoir-faire du leader mondial Stats Perform et pensons que ce partenariat contribuera à faire grandir le club.” conclut le Président du Stade Rennais F.C., Olivier Létang.
À propos de Stats Perform
Stats Perfom collecte le plus grand nombre de data dans le domaine du sport et grâce à un système novateur, basé sur l’intelligence artificielle, fait émerger les informations les plus pertinentes dans les domaines des medias, Nouvelles technologies, paris sportifs et analyse de la performance.
Groupe fort d’une expérience de presque 40 ans dans le domaine du sport, Stats Perform apporte des réponses inédites dans l’analyse de la nature dynamique du sport – que ce soit pour le digital ou l’audiovisuel, les entreprises de technologies à la recherche de données fiables et rapides pour soutenir leurs innovations, paris sportifs ou équipes professionnelles, grâce à son logiciel unique d’analyse basé sur l’IA.
En tant que leader dans le domaine de données sportives et d’IA, Stats Perform travaille avec les leaders mondiaux dans les domaines des médias sportifs, entreprises de Nouvelles technologies, sites de paris sportifs, équipes et championnats.
