Telensa Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Deliver Streetlight-based Smart City Applications Using Smartphone AI Technology

|September 17, 2019 11:03 AM EDT
Telensa, the leading provider of connected street lighting and smart city data applications, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The program connects cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with end-to-end smart city solutions based on Qualcomm Technologies’ technology. Qualcomm Technologies is creating a rich ecosystem of smart city solutions based on its technology to help accelerate the transformation of smart urban infrastructure and services for the 21st century.
Telensa’s latest device is the Multi-Sensor Pod (MSP), an array of streetlight-mounted units that measure how people use the city, the mix of traffic on the roads, hyper-local air quality and noise levels. This data is incredibly valuable for designing better city infrastructure and delivering more efficient city services.
Each MSP converts video and radar imaging into detailed real-time insights, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques powered by the Qualcomm SDM845 processor. This edge processing eliminates the cost of moving raw data to the cloud.
Telensa already uses Qualcomm Technologies’ products in its Sensor Hub device – a streetlight-mounted unit that connects third-party sensors to lighting and cellular networks.
“Telensa is a global leader in smart street lighting, with more than 1.7 million lights connected globally. In addition to lighting controls, this also provides a platform for pioneering innovation based around these installed networks using Qualcomm Technologies’ technology,” said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development and Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We welcome Telensa to the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and are excited about the potential for this strategic partnership to accelerate the move towards data driven cities.”
“As Smart City sensor networks are being deployed at scale around the globe, they demand technology that is resilient, deployment proven and power efficient, all delivered sustainably at the right price point,” said Gordon Davidson, EVP, Telensa. “Qualcomm Technologies’ unparalleled experience in smartphone technology allows it to deliver on all of these requirements making for an ideal partner. I’m really excited about joining this program and the benefits we can collaboratively deliver to cities, transforming the way they work with data.”
Telensa EVP Gordon Davidson will share experiences of creating data-driven cities using smart streetlight infrastructure at Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate 2019, San Diego, on September 17.
Notes to Editors
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm SDM845 is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
About Telensa
Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications. By leading the Urban Data Project, alongside Microsoft, Samsung SDS and Cambridge, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and Australia.
