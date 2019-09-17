Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 11:04 AM EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005830/en/
What: Microwave technology brings a new set of complex challenges. At European Microwave Week 2019 (EuMW), Keysight will demonstrate a wide range of high frequency test equipment and solutions to help customers master microwave complexities as well as design, simulate, and test with accurate measurement solutions, software, and services.
On display at the Keysight booth will be:
Keysight 5G and Wireless Solutions for Design and Test
- FieldFox analyzer – provides frequency coverage up to 26.5 GHz and 100 MHz real-time bandwidth in combination with a phased array antenna. Enables 5G operators to perform accurate measurements for coverage, beamforming verification, and wideband signal monitoring.
- 5G waveform generation and analysis – combines hardware, software, and measurement expertise to validate 5G base station antennas and components from sub-6 GHz to millimeter wave frequency bands; enabling 5G researchers the ability to explore a wide range of waveforms, frequencies, and bandwidths.
- 5G mmWave design from circuit to system – provides complete mmWave design flow to extract circuit-based radio-frequency (RF) impairments to perform 5G-compliant baseband verification.
Keysight Automotive Solutions
- Automotive radar test – analyzes automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for legacy 24 GHz and new 77 GHz and 79 GHz bands. Provides scalable analysis bandwidth from 2.5 GHz to > 5 GHz to meet the demands of new mmWave technology tests and standards.
- Automotive radar design for designers - improves complex environment modeling for system design and validation with PathWave Design 2020, while integrating critical safety-conscious and complicated scenarios into reliable, leading-edge, automotive radar design.
Keysight Service Solutions
- KeysightCare a unique service model that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software, and solutions that enhance their processes, and transform test asset insights into an increased return on investment.
Keysight Internet of Things (IoT) and Education Solutions
- IoT device battery life optimization solution – enables developers to quickly and effortlessly detect design weakness and optimize IoT device battery life.
- RF and MW teaching solution – provides students with engineering essentials, practical skills, and everyday application knowledge; enables the successful development of 5G and IoT wireless applications.
Keysight Component Test and Validation Solutions
- Multiport and multifunctional component test – provides complete device characterization with a single instrument covering time domain, frequency domain, and pulsed measurements.
- Wideband mmWave power amplifier test – enables designers to accurately, repeatedly, and quickly characterize the behavior of a device under modulated wideband signal stimulus.
- mmWave component characterization solution – enables designers to perform accurate measurements to address higher mmWave frequencies for all sources of uncertainty.
Keysight Aerospace and Defense Solutions
- Electronic warfare (EW) test and evaluation solutions – offers flexible, commercial off-the-shelf solutions for multiport EW threat simulation, wideband analysis, and playback.
- Phase noise test system (PNTS) – provides measurements down to kT (-177 dBm/Hz) for designing high-performance aerospace and defense applications, cutting-edge device characterization for 5G, and accurate validation of phase noise performance.
|
When:
|
October 1st – 3rd, 2019
|
Where:
|
Paris, France, Hall 7 - Stand Number E305
|
Additional Information:
|
Media Activities:
|
Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
Keysight technology experts are also participating in three main conferences with several papers and hosting a “Connect with the Experts” workshop program where attendees can learn about key topics and challenges associated with automotive, 5G, component test, aerospace and defense, as well as software design.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005830/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT