Analytics Insight Magazine Announces 'Top 10 Revolutionary Companies in AR/VR in 2019'

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 11:09 AM EDT
Analytics Insight magazine has announced “Top 10 Revolutionary Companies in AR/VR in 2019” in its August-September issue.
The issue features ten companies transforming real-world businesses with unprecedented digital experiences. The enlisted companies offer cutting-edge AR/VR solutions that provide innovative ways for business and consumer to generate, use and interact through digital information.
Recognized as the Company of the Month is Snaappy, a B2C Augmented Reality company. Snaappy is building the next generation of social networking and gaming based on innovative AR technology and a family of 3D animated characters. It is constantly developing and testing new AR features as well as training its users on how to use it smartly to enhance digital interactions.
AWE Company: Offers a new spatial computing interface which enables real-time multiuser collaboration inside a virtual model of a location, from any device, anywhere. It also provides its customers with 3D site modelling services, software integrations, as well as training and tech support.
FaceCake: A leader in augmented retail with a personalized, cross-device, targeted marketing platform. Combining patented technologies with intuitive user interfaces, its innovations in Try-On allow consumers to virtually try individual or multiple products on their own images in real-time.
FirebirdVR: A virtual reality production company which creates some amazing VR experiences - whether it is interactive and immersive software simulations, VR and 360 Videos or Virtual Production. The company is a one-stop solution for all the needs in the AR/VR space.
MetaVRse: The company is building LearnOS, a new operating system for future-proof learning that leverages exponential technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, virtual, augmented and mixed reality (XR) to deliver the most effective, efficient training for organizations and individuals.
Paracosma: An AR/VR design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma’s services include content creation, application development and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms.
SketchAR: Offers a mobile app to teach drawing using AI-powered AR. It is a full-fledged tool to teach drawing while employing computer vision, machine learning and neural networks. With SketchAR, users see a virtual image on the surface of which they are planning to trace a sketch.
Umoove: Provides the first-ever, pure software, face & eye-tracking technology for any mobile device without any additional hardware required. With Umoove’s software, any device can become capable of seeing the user and looking him in the eye.
Visbit: A visual tech company focused on intelligent transmission and playback technology for immersive media. It offers full-scale SaaS and streaming/playback solution service for immersive media creators and enterprise users serving thousands of customers across industries.
NEXT/NOW: A creative technology service provider that offers next-gen experiences to its clients. It uses augmented and virtual reality for app development, motion interactivity, facial tracking and projection mapping to create unforgettable connects between users and businesses.
Augmented and virtual reality are dramatically changing the enterprise landscape and its applications and integration with emerging technologies including AI, Cloud and Analytics are scaling rapidly across a broad spectrum of industries. Today, companies are adding AR and VR to their digital transformation strategies to unlock the value of their existing assets to create digital, real-world experiences. “The selected companies are enhancing the way enterprises engage with their audiences through deeply engaging experiences. We congratulate all the ten companies for offering the best value to consumers and enterprises worldwide," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.
Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.
About Analytics Insight®
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.
To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005859/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT