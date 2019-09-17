Daon Anuncia John Sanders como Presidente de Mercados Emergentes

|By Business Wire
|
September 17, 2019 12:33 PM EDT
Daon, líder mundial em tecnologia de identidade biométrica, anunciou hoje que John Sanders se uniu à equipe de liderança da empresa como Presidente de Mercados Emergentes. Sanders irá liderar os esforços mundiais para expandir o mercado dos recursos da plataforma de identidade com liderança de mercado da Daon.
Ao longo de seus 30 anos de carreira, Sanders construiu uma reputação de impulsionador da inovação e parceiro confiável. Ele foi um executivo-chave em três empresas iniciantes, com um histórico de sucesso trabalhando em estreita cooperação com clientes, gerando receita de vendas bem como desenvolvendo e implantando tecnologias de segurança pioneiras. Como co-fundador da Reveal Imaging Technologies, ele foi fundamental para o crescimento da empresa, passando de uma startup para líder do setor em soluções de detecção e triagem de ameaças à segurança até sua aquisição pela SAIC.
A segurança tem sido o foco e a paixão principais de Sanders e o levaram a atender a chamada para o serviço público. No Departamento de Segurança Interna dos EUA (DHS), ocupou vários cargos, incluindo Diretor de Tecnologia da Administração de Segurança de Transporte (TSA). Nesta função, foi um importante membro da equipe que estabeleceu e implementou o TSA PreCheck, o principal programa de segurança de transporte da agência. Isto teve como resultado centenas de milhões de passageiros recebendo triagem rápida nos aeroportos dos EUA. Sanders também atuou como Diretor de Operações e Comissário Interino de Alfândegas e Proteção de Fronteiras dos EUA (CBP), onde supervisionou 60.000 funcionários, administrou um orçamento de quase US$ 15 bilhões e garantiu operações eficazes da missão do CBP de proteger a segurança nacional e promover a prosperidade econômica.
"Estamos muito satisfeitos em receber John na Daon como Presidente de Mercados Emergentes. John é um líder talentoso e traz um extenso desempenho comprovado do setor privado e governamental", disse Tom Grissen, Diretor Executivo da Daon. "A Daon está na vanguarda do fornecimento de soluções de identidade para as mais emblemáticas marcas do mundo, sendo que a experiência de John irá complementar a equipe à medida que continuamos a expandir em novos mercados."
"Acredito que Daon está bem posicionado para crescer rapidamente", disse Sanders. "A empresa possui uma grande equipe de pessoas, liderança inspirada e tecnologia comprovada que mantém soluções para uma ampla gama de mercados, incluindo aqueles nos quais tenho profunda experiência. Duas das minhas metas fundamentais são encontrar modos de simplificar e melhorar a experiência do usuário, mantendo as pessoas e os dados seguros. Trabalhar com Daon me dará muitas oportunidades de alcançar ambas as metas. Estou animado em fazer parte desta impressionante equipe."
Sanders foi nomeado para o Conselho de Administração da Daon. Ele é membro do Conselho de Administração da Anderson University e foi membro do Conselho de Administração da Evolv Technology (uma startup em rápido crescimento financiada por Bill Gates e duas das principais empresas de capital de risco em tecnologia do mundo), a OGSystems (um provedor de soluções inovadoras para a Comunidade de Inteligência dos EUA) e a American Science and Engineering (um provedor mundial de soluções de detecção de ameaças e contrabando para portos, fronteiras, instalações militares, infraestrutura vital, aplicação da lei e aviação).
SOBRE A DAON
Daon, www.daon.com, é inovadora no desenvolvimento e implantação de soluções de autenticação biométrica e garantia de identidade em todo o mundo. A Daon foi pioneira em métodos de combinar, de modo seguro e conveniente, recursos biométricos e de identidade em vários canais com implantações em larga escala que abrangem verificação de pagamentos, banco digital, patrimônio, seguros, telecomunicações, viagens e segurança de fronteiras e infraestrutura vital. A plataforma IdentityX® da Daon oferece uma experiência de segurança digital confiável e inclusiva, permitindo a criação, autenticação e recuperação da identidade de um usuário, e permitindo que as empresas conduzam transações com qualquer consumidor por meio de qualquer mídia com total confiança. Saiba mais sobre nós no Twitter, Facebook e LinkedIn.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005947/pt/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT