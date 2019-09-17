Un ejecutivo de Velodyne aborda el tema de por qué lidar es necesario para la Automatización segura de los vehículos en la Conferencia IAA 2019

|By Business Wire
|
September 17, 2019 01:36 PM EDT
Marta Hall, presidenta y directora de Desarrollo de Negocios de Velodyne Lidar, Inc. abordará el futuro de la seguridad de los vehículos en la Conferencia IAA 2019, en Frankfurt. La presentación de Hall destacará el desarrollo de la tecnología lidar avanzada y rentable para los sistemas avanzados de asistencia al conductor (advanced driver assistance systems, ADAS) y la autonomía, particularmente para proteger a los peatones, ayudar a los conductores y salvar vidas. El evento tendrá lugar en el estand de Velodyne (Salón 8.0, Estand A13) el 18 de septiembre, a las 11:00 a. m. hora de verano de Europa Central (CEST) (GMT+2).
Marta Hall, President and Chief Business Development Officer of Velodyne Lidar, Inc., will address why lidar is necessary for safe vehicle automation at the IAA 2019 Conference. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)
“Hay decenas de empresas que trabajan en los vehículos autónomos. Se han abierto posibilidades increíbles como resultado de los esfuerzos de ingeniería hacia la autonomía. Al desplegar la autonomía total, nuestros clientes anteponen la seguridad. Eso significa que utilizan sistemas redundantes con lidar y cámaras”, señaló Hall.
Hall ha defendido la seguridad de los vehículos desde que Velodyne Lidar comenzó a desarrollar y a producir la tecnología lidar en 2007. Sus esfuerzos de liderazgo en la industria incluyen la asociación de Velodyne con Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) para promover la educación pública sobre los beneficios de seguridad de la tecnología de los vehículos autónomos. También creó la World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology (Cumbre Mundial de Seguridad en Tecnología Autónoma) anual, que aborda los problemas de seguridad y la preocupación pública con respecto a los vehículos autónomos. En junio, Hall refutó la afirmación de Elon Musk de que los autos autónomos no necesitan lidar, al defender de forma efectiva la necesidad de la tecnología lidar para la seguridad.
Durante su presentación en la Conferencia IAA 2019, Hall discutirá cómo la misma tecnología requerida para una autonomía segura se puede aplicar a las potentes soluciones ADAS, incluida la evitación de peatones, la asistencia para mantener el carril, el frenado automático de emergencia y más. El empleo de lidar, junto con algunas cámaras económicas para redundancia, es un enfoque revolucionario de seguridad, que permite a los vehículos detectar y evitar objetos en una variedad de condiciones ambientales y configuraciones de carreteras. En el despliegue seguro de la tecnología autónoma, la mayoría de los líderes están de acuerdo en que los sistemas redundantes son imprescindibles.
Hall explicará que la visión lidar mejora la seguridad del vehículo porque la tecnología proporciona una imagen de alta resolución para la clasificación y para el seguimiento de objetos, junto con las mediciones de distancia en tiempo real de los objetos circundantes. Esta capacidad permite evitar colisiones avanzadas. Aún más, el rendimiento de lidar es superior al de las cámaras porque no sufre en condiciones de poca luz. Esto es crucial para la seguridad vial, ya que los choques ocurren a mayor velocidad en la oscuridad. Por ejemplo, mientras que las cámaras luchan por ver más allá de los faros del vehículo, lidar puede detectar a un peatón, ciclista o animal por la noche, en caso de que alguno de ellos ingrese a la carretera, lo que da tiempo al sistema del vehículo para reaccionar y evitar una colisión. Por lo tanto, es posible prevenir muchas muertes y lesiones, de día y de noche, al emplear los sistemas que usan lidar para la percepción y la evitación de objetos.
World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology
Hall también promocionará la segunda World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology que tendrá lugar en San José, California, el 2 de octubre de 2019. El evento comenzó como un esfuerzo por reunir a los líderes en el espacio autónomo para intercambiar ideas sobre mejores prácticas y enfoques transparentes para la seguridad pública.
Esta Cumbre Mundial sobre Seguridad reúne a líderes de automóviles, tecnología y nuevas compañías de movilidad, además de representantes gubernamentales y líderes de la comunidad para discutir la implementación de la autonomía del vehículo. La cumbre aborda las preocupaciones públicas por la seguridad y la evaluación técnica, con oradores principales, paneles de discusión y demostraciones. Este año, la cumbre se ha duplicado en tamaño, con cerca de 750 asistentes registrados y más de media docena de vehículos autónomos en exhibición. Para registrarse para asistir a la cumbre, visite el sitio web del evento.
“No podemos adormecernos ante la epidemia en curso de colisiones viales. Con lidar, ahora tenemos la tecnología para hacer que conducir sea más seguro”, comentó la vicepresidenta de Comunicaciones de Velodyne Lidar, Sally Frykman, quien junto con Hall encabezan la cumbre.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona soluciones lidar inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y para la asistencia al conductor. Con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y director ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real como parte de Velodyne Acoustics. La invención de Hall revolucionó la percepción y autonomía para los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™, la versátil Ultra Puck™, la Alpha Puck™ de autonomía avanzada, la Velarray™ optimizada por los sistemas ADAS y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor.
