Adobe Reports Record Revenue

|
|September 17, 2019 04:05 PM EDT
Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2019 ended Aug. 30, 2019.
Q3 FY2019 Financial Highlights
- Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of $2.83 billion in its third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which represents 24 percent year-over-year growth. Diluted earnings per share was $1.61 on a GAAP-basis, and $2.05 on a non-GAAP basis.
- Digital Media segment revenue was $1.96 billion, which represents 22 percent year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $1.65 billion and Document Cloud achieved revenue of $307 million. Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) grew to $7.86 billion exiting the quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $386 million. Creative ARR grew to $6.87 billion, and Document Cloud ARR grew to $993 million.
- Digital Experience segment revenue was $821 million, representing 34 percent year-over-year growth.
- GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $854 million, and non-GAAP operating income was $1.15 billion. GAAP net income was $793 million, and non-GAAP net income was $1.01 billion.
- Cash flow from operations was $922 million.
- Remaining Performance Obligation was $8.77 billion.
- Adobe repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares during the quarter.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release and on Adobe’s website.
Executive Quotes
"Customers across every industry continue to rely on Adobe to run their businesses, transform how they work, and bring their creative ideas to life as reflected in our record Q3 results," said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. "We're excited for the opportunities in front of us and confident in our ability to drive strong top-line and bottom-line growth."
"Adobe delivered another quarter of record revenue in Q3," said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. "Highlights include 24 percent year-over-year total revenue growth, strong subscription revenue performance and operating margin expansion."
Adobe Provides Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Targets
The following table summarizes Adobe’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 targets.
|
Adobe total Q4 fiscal year 2019 revenue
|
~$2.97 billion
|
Digital Media segment revenue
|
~20% year/year growth
|
Digital Experience segment revenue
|
~23% year/year growth
|
Net new Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”)
|
~$450 million
|
Tax rate
|
GAAP: ~11%
|
|
|
Non-GAAP: ~11%
|
Share count
|
~490 million shares
|
Earnings per share
|
GAAP: ~$1.68
|
|
|
Non-GAAP: ~$2.25
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP targets is provided at the end of this press release.
Adobe to Webcast Earnings Conference Call
Adobe will webcast its third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time from its investor relations website: www.adobe.com/ADBE. Earnings documents, including Adobe management’s prepared conference call remarks with slides and an investor datasheet are posted to Adobe’s investor relations website in advance of the conference call for reference. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings results and financial targets is also provided on the website.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to business momentum, customer success, revenue, operating margin, annualized recurring revenue, non-operating other expense, tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and share count, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete effectively, failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements, introduction of new technology, information security and privacy, potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties, risks associated with cyber-attacks, complex sales cycles, risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings, fluctuations in subscription renewal rates, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions, failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships, changes in accounting principles and tax regulations, uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate, and other various risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2018 ended Nov. 30, 2018, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2019.
The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our quarter ended Aug. 30, 2019, which Adobe expects to file in Sept. 2019. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.
About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
©2019 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe, Adobe Document Cloud and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Inc. (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
August 30,
|
|
August 31,
|
|
August 30,
|
|
August 31,
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
$
|
2,546,571
|
|
|
$
|
2,021,505
|
|
|
$
|
7,307,635
|
|
|
$
|
5,737,994
|
|
Product
|
157,321
|
|
|
149,127
|
|
|
480,691
|
|
|
471,728
|
|
Services and support
|
130,234
|
|
|
120,444
|
|
|
391,026
|
|
|
355,661
|
|
Total revenue
|
2,834,126
|
|
|
2,291,076
|
|
|
8,179,352
|
|
|
6,565,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
303,885
|
|
|
199,157
|
|
|
888,392
|
|
|
550,197
|
|
Product
|
9,146
|
|
|
11,454
|
|
|
30,596
|
|
|
35,110
|
|
Services and support
|
102,932
|
|
|
84,881
|
|
|
301,749
|
|
|
250,431
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
415,963
|
|
|
295,492
|
|
|
1,220,737
|
|
|
835,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
2,418,163
|
|
|
1,995,584
|
|
|
6,958,615
|
|
|
5,729,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
489,827
|
|
|
398,957
|
|
|
1,430,422
|
|
|
1,121,854
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
812,314
|
|
|
670,084
|
|
|
2,442,759
|
|
|
1,897,256
|
|
General and administrative
|
219,256
|
|
|
184,063
|
|
|
654,699
|
|
|
532,543
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
42,954
|
|
|
23,874
|
|
|
132,546
|
|
|
58,169
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,564,351
|
|
|
1,276,978
|
|
|
4,660,426
|
|
|
3,609,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
853,812
|
|
|
718,606
|
|
|
2,298,189
|
|
|
2,119,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
16,552
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
23,376
|
|
|
29,879
|
|
Interest expense
|
(39,529
|
)
|
|
(21,107
|
)
|
|
(120,699
|
)
|
|
(61,369
|
)
|
Investment gains (losses), net
|
3,653
|
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
46,728
|
|
|
6,326
|
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
(19,324
|
)
|
|
(17,248
|
)
|
|
(50,595
|
)
|
|
(25,164
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
834,488
|
|
|
701,358
|
|
|
2,247,594
|
|
|
2,094,659
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
41,725
|
|
|
35,067
|
|
|
147,997
|
|
|
182,125
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
792,763
|
|
|
$
|
666,291
|
|
|
$
|
2,099,597
|
|
|
$
|
1,912,534
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
$
|
4.31
|
|
|
$
|
3.89
|
|
Shares used to compute basic net income per share
|
485,848
|
|
|
490,025
|
|
|
487,145
|
|
|
491,336
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
4.26
|
|
|
$
|
3.84
|
|
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share
|
491,042
|
|
|
496,866
|
|
|
492,480
|
|
|
498,587
|
_________________________________________
|
*
|Adobe adopted ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, using the modified retrospective method during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Prior period results have not been restated to reflect this change in accounting standards. Refer to our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 for additional information.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except par value; unaudited)
|
|
August 30,
|
|
November 30,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,209,047
|
|
|
$
|
1,642,775
|
|
Short-term investments
|
1,441,741
|
|
|
1,586,187
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $11,778 and $14,981, respectively
|
1,371,697
|
|
|
1,315,578
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
727,611
|
|
|
312,499
|
|
Total current assets
|
5,750,096
|
|
|
4,857,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,244,011
|
|
|
1,075,072
|
|
Goodwill
|
10,688,068
|
|
|
10,581,048
|
|
Purchased and other intangibles, net
|
1,815,625
|
|
|
2,069,001
|
|
Other assets
|
557,080
|
|
|
186,522
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
20,054,880
|
|
|
$
|
18,768,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
$
|
186,999
|
|
|
$
|
186,258
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,302,753
|
|
|
1,163,185
|
|
Debt
|
3,148,587
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,120,186
|
|
|
2,915,974
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
44,441
|
|
|
35,709
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
7,802,966
|
|
|
4,301,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
988,429
|
|
|
4,124,800
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
135,750
|
|
|
137,630
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
585,774
|
|
|
644,101
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
129,401
|
|
|
46,702
|
|
Other liabilities
|
169,787
|
|
|
152,209
|
|
Total liabilities
|
9,812,107
|
|
|
9,406,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|
61
|
|
|
61
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
6,334,612
|
|
|
5,685,337
|
|
Retained earnings
|
13,976,701
|
|
|
11,815,597
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(193,949
|
)
|
|
(148,130
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (115,931 and 113,171, respectively), net of reissuances
|
(9,874,652
|
)
|
|
(7,990,751
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
10,242,773
|
|
|
9,362,114
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
20,054,880
|
|
|
$
|
18,768,682
|
_________________________________________
|*
|
Adobe adopted ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, using the modified retrospective method during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Prior period results have not been restated to reflect this change in accounting standards. Refer to our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 for additional information.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands; unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
August 30,
|
|
August 31,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
792,763
|
|
|
$
|
666,291
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
150,549
|
|
|
86,890
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
195,513
|
|
|
159,039
|
|
Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net
|
(3,478
|
)
|
|
(1,613
|
)
|
Changes in deferred revenue
|
121,862
|
|
|
33,525
|
|
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities
|
(335,069
|
)
|
|
11,172
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
922,140
|
|
|
955,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net
|
(39,510
|
)
|
|
163,229
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(89,125
|
)
|
|
(63,558
|
)
|
Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net
|
(36,196
|
)
|
|
(1,578
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
|
|
(1,618,427
|
)
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
(164,831
|
)
|
|
(1,520,334
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(750,000
|
)
|
|
(750,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from (cost of) Treasury Stock reissuances, net of taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
123,036
|
|
|
78,656
|
|
Other financing activities, net
|
2,593
|
|
|
(317
|
)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
(624,371
|
)
|
|
(671,661
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(6,801
|
)
|
|
(4,151
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
126,137
|
|
|
(1,240,842
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
2,082,910
|
|
|
2,987,986
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
2,209,047
|
|
|
$
|
1,747,144
|
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
The following table shows Adobe's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
August 30,
|
|
August 31,
|
|
May 31,
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
$
|
853,812
|
|
|
$
|
718,606
|
|
|
$
|
749,547
|
|
Stock-based and deferred compensation expense
|
199,321
|
|
|
161,094
|
|
|
203,673
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
100,139
|
|
|
44,815
|
|
|
96,714
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
1,153,272
|
|
|
$
|
924,515
|
|
|
$
|
1,049,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
792,763
|
|
|
$
|
666,291
|
|
|
$
|
632,593
|
|
Stock-based and deferred compensation expense
|
199,321
|
|
|
161,094
|
|
|
203,673
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
100,139
|
|
|
44,815
|
|
|
96,714
|
|
Investment (gains) losses, net
|
(3,653
|
)
|
|
(2,251
|
)
|
|
756
|
|
Income tax adjustments
|
(82,607
|
)
|
|
(10,185
|
)
|
|
(33,132
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
1,005,963
|
|
|
$
|
859,764
|
|
|
$
|
900,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income per share
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
Stock-based and deferred compensation expense
|
0.41
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
Investment (gains) losses, net
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax adjustments
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|
491,042
|
|
|
496,866
|
|
|
492,212
|
_________________________________________
|
*
|Adobe adopted ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, using the modified retrospective method during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Prior period results have not been restated to reflect this change in accounting standards. Refer to our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 for additional information.
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
Effective income tax rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP effective income tax rate
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Income tax adjustments
|
|
6.0
|
|
Resolution of income tax examination
|
|
2.0
|
|
Stock-based and deferred compensation expense
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
|
|
11.0
|
%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets
The following table shows Adobe's fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 GAAP earnings per share target reconciled to the non-GAAP financial target included in this release.
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Diluted net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
Stock-based and deferred compensation expense
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
Income tax adjustments
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share
|
|
|
490.0
|
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe's operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.
Adobe's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, restructuring and other charges, amortization of purchased intangibles and certain activity in connection with technology license arrangements, investment gains and losses, the related tax impact of all of these items, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe's business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006017/en/
