Envera Health Names David Cerino New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 04:26 PM EDT
Envera Health announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed David Cerino as new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company into the next phase of growth. David brings decades of experience in ground-breaking healthcare, travel and financial software organizations including Orbitz, Microsoft and Providence St. Joseph Health. He has assumed day-to-day leadership of the Company and has also joined Envera’s Board of Directors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006119/en/
David Cerino joins Envera Health as CEO to help accelerate the company’s vision and initiate a new era of ‘consumerism’ in healthcare. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such an innovative team here at Envera Health,” said David Cerino, CEO, Envera Health, “The next decade of healthcare will see tremendous change, starting with creating a more consumer-centric industry. Our vision of building a truly seamless consumer experience by coupling exceptional customer service with revolutionary technology can be the foundation for that change and I am excited to usher in that future.”
Under David’s leadership, Envera Health will continue to develop disruptive one-touch experiences for healthcare consumers and challenge the way we engage with them throughout their healthcare journey.
Since its founding in 2015, Envera Health has worked to build a company known for its unique vision and operational differentiators; creating a new “front door” for health systems and making personalized engagement the “new normal” for providers. Over the past four years, Envera Health has enjoyed the insight and leadership from experts throughout healthcare to create and operationalize its vision. It has invested in its technology, built a best-in-class contact center and continues to add top tier clinical partners to its list of clients.
“The Board and I are confident that David is the right person to build on Envera’s current momentum,” said Jim Riley, Chairman of the Board, Envera Health. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with healthcare organizations, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders. By adding an experienced industry innovator like David to a veteran healthcare team, we know we can accelerate the vision and initiate a new era of ‘consumerism’ in healthcare.”
Envera Health is proud of the investment it has made in its advanced technology and data platform, Envera Rose and its talented, top-quality engagement center agents and nurses, who assist healthcare consumers each and every day by delivering a more seamless and joyful experience.
As demand for its services continues to grow, continuing to position the organization for market leadership to take its customers into the next generation of consumer engagement is critical. That next generation will require the already innovative organization to continue to push on new ideas, bring knowledge from outside industry and expand into the multi-model, digital environment in a more agile way.
About Envera Health
Envera Health is a technology-enabled service organization. We partner with hospitals and health systems to unify the front door for health systems – extending across patient access, care coordination and marketing to close the loop across touchpoints and deliver a one-touch consumer experience.
Through our advanced engagement (call) center and unique CRM-enabled full consumer view, our agents seamlessly connect with patients and help simplify the care process. We serve as an extension of your customer engagement team and can assist with general call management, brand optimization, and proactive outreach. We accomplish this through a variety of services and programs enabled by superior technology – centralized scheduling, appointment follow ups and reminders, transitions of care management, care gap closure for population health initiatives and marketing campaign support to drive growth for health systems. As a result, we unify the front door for health systems to benefit their patients and caregivers. Envera Health is helping the industry think differently about what’s possible when it comes to patient access and the consumer healthcare experience. Learn more at enverahealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006119/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT