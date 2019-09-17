L'investissement dans la gestion de l'identité augmente de 45 % d'une année sur l'autre, mettant en évidence son importance croissante pour les organisations à l'international

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 06:12 PM EDT
Optiv Security, en partenariat avec Momentum Cyber, a annoncé les résultats de son rapport 2019 sur les dépenses en technologies de sécurité publié par Security, le principal baromètre d'évaluation des tendances d'achat de technologies. Le rapport inclut également les cinq principales tendances technologiques d’Optiv et les domaines technologiques à observer, en se basant sur les engagements de 7 000 clients Optiv dans le monde entier.
Le rapport 2019 sur les dépenses en technologies de sécurité examine l'augmentation des dépenses dans différentes disciplines de sécurité de 2017 à 2018 :
-
Gestion de l'identité
- Les dépenses concernant la catégorie gestion de l'identité (GI) ont augmenté de plus de 45 %
- Deux sous-ensembles de gestion de l'identité ont également enregistré une croissance individuelle importante : la gestion des accès à privilège (GAP) a augmenté de 25 % et la gestion des identités et des accès (GIA), de plus de 55 %.
-
Gestion des vulnérabilités et sécurité du courrier électronique
- Chacune de ces dépenses a augmenté de plus de 30 %
-
Protection des données et sécurité du cloud
- Chacune de ces dépenses a augmenté de plus de 25 %
« Alors que la forte croissance des dépenses consacrées à la gestion de l’identité n’a rien de surprenant, l’ampleur de cette croissance pour une deuxième année consécutive en dit long sur l'importance croissante des priorités informatiques », a commenté Todd Weber, CTO d’Optiv Amériques. « Ces taux de croissance peuvent être attribués à un grand nombre de nouvelles sociétés nouvelles spécialisées qui entrent sur le marché ».
Pour des informations supplémentaires sur les principales grandes tendances, veuillez accéder au Rapport 2019 sur les dépenses en technologies de sécurité, ici.
Méthodologie
Les conclusions de ce rapport 2019 sur les dépenses en technologies de sécurité sont fondées sur l'analyse des données clients d'Optiv et comparent les tendances d'achats de technologies d'une année sur l'autre, tout en tenant compte de l'évolution actuelle du marché. Cette analyse est complétée par des données et des informations exclusives de Momentum Cyber aux fins de fournir une perspective unique sur les tendances du secteur et une perspective avantageuse sur des « éclairages entre pairs » recherchés par tous les RSSI.
Optiv Security
Optiv est un intégrateur de solutions de sécurité, un partenaire de confiance mondial « one-stop », spécifiquement axé sur la cybersécurité. Nos capacités en cybersécurité de bout en bout englobent la gestion et la transformation des risques, la transformation numérique, la gestion des menaces, les cyber-opérations, la gestion d'identités et de données, et l'intégration et l'innovation, permettant ainsi aux entreprises de créer des programmes de cybersécurité plus musclés, plus simples et plus économiques pour répondre aux exigences et aux résultats des entreprises. Chez Optiv, nous modernisons la cybersécurité pour permettre aux clients d'innover leurs modèles de consommation, d'intégrer l'infrastructure et la technologie afin d'optimiser la valeur, parvenir à des résultats mesurables et réaliser des solutions complètes et un alignement commercial. Pour plus d'informations sur Optiv, rendez-vous sur le site www.optiv.com.
Momentum Cyber
Momentum Cyber est la principale banque d’investissement focalisée sur la cybersécurité qui fournit des conseils stratégiques adaptés aux entreprises de l’écosystème de cybersécurité. La société suit activement les activités stratégiques sur une base hebdomadaire, notamment les fusions et acquisitions (F&A) et les opérations de financement et exploite les données pour publier des rapports sectoriels stratégiques qui sont lus par plus de 10 000 abonnés.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006157/fr/
