Hitachi to Integrate Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting to Accelerate Global Expansion of Hitachi's Social Innovation Business and Digital Growth

|September 17, 2019 07:03 PM EDT
TOKYO, Sept 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has announced its intent to integrate Hitachi Vantara Corporation and Hitachi Consulting Corporation to lead Hitachi's global expansion of Lumada-based solutions and digital capabilities for its customers and partners. The combined organization will operate under the Hitachi Vantara brand, beginning in January 2020.
Hitachi plans to make aggressive investments to drive growth in its 2021 Mid-term Management Plan. With this integration, Hitachi will strengthen front line and delivery capabilities to increase alignment and unlock the synergies between Hitachi Vantara and its vertical business units. Hitachi Vantara will drive the Lumada business and create new value for customers and partners by accelerating digital innovation solutions across Hitachi and expanding its global delivery and co-creation capabilities.
Hitachi Vantara will continue to develop and deliver innovative data infrastructure, governance and cloud-based products, digital solutions and professional and managed services that help organizations leverage the full value of their data. The digital solutions will be designed to help customers harness the power of digitalization to achieve meaningful business outcomes and drive competitive advantage.
Toshiaki Tokunaga, chairman of the board of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings, the holding company that oversees Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting, will lead Hitachi Vantara in the dual role of chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Tokunaga brings nearly 30 years of experience in successfully transforming Hitachi businesses. Brian Householder, the current chief executive officer of Hitachi Vantara, and Hicham Abdessamad, the president and chief executive officer of Hitachi Consulting, will remain at Hitachi in executive leadership positions.
"I'm confident that Hitachi Vantara will deliver even greater value for our customers and partners by reinforcing its digital business and solution delivery capabilities," said Toshiaki Tokunaga. "The combined entity, in collaboration with Hitachi's Global Social Innovation Business, will map to Hitachi's 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, which outlines the expansion of its digital business, global market share growth, and the delivery of social, environmental and economic value for customers and partners."
"Hitachi Vantara was created to develop exceptional technologies to help our customers maximize the value of their data, from the data center to the cloud and out to the edge," said Brian Householder, chief executive officer of Hitachi Vantara. "This is a great next step to bring two complementary organizations even closer together to help our customers and partners tap more broadly into the power of Hitachi to drive meaningful business outcomes."
Hicham Abdessamad, president and chief executive officer of Hitachi Consulting, said, "As a consulting-led digital solutions company aligned to Hitachi's social innovation strategy, we have been focused on delivering tangible business outcomes to our customers by leveraging Hitachi's vast information technology and operational technology capabilities. This integration uniquely positions us to accelerate time to value for our customers and provide digital solutions at scale."
Additional information about the company, including leadership and organizational structure, will be announced in early 2020.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.
About Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Hitachi Vantara Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society - what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.
About Hitachi Consulting Corporation
Hitachi Consulting is the digital solutions and professional services organization within Hitachi Ltd., a global technology and social innovation leader. Hitachi Consulting is a catalyst for positive business change, propelling organizations to drive disruptive innovation and to accelerate digital transformation. We help organizations leverage data as a strategic asset to innovate faster, develop new revenue streams, and respond to global dynamics with insight and agility. We collaborate with clients to create solutions that help maximize operational efficiency and deliver measurable, sustainable business results. Visit us at www.hitachiconsulting.com.
