Seagate Announces the Pricing Terms of Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Seagate HDD Cayman (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) for (i) up to an aggregate principal amount of $250,000,000 of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022, (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of $200,000,000 of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2023, and (iii) up to an aggregate principal amount of $170,000,000 of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (collectively, the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase dated September 3, 2019 (as amended to date, the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Letter of Transmittal (as amended to date, the “Letter of Transmittal”) and remain unchanged, except as amended by the Company’s press release dated September 17, 2019 increasing the Tender Cap for the offer for the 2025 Notes.
The Total Consideration for each series of Notes is based on the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security (the “Reference Yield”) plus a fixed spread, in each case, as set forth in the table below, and is payable to holders of the Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2019 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) and whose Notes are accepted for purchase by the Company. The Reference Yields (as determined pursuant to the Offer to Purchase) listed in the table were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, September 17, 2019, by the dealer managers (identified below). The Total Consideration for each series of Notes includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such holders and accepted for purchase by the Company.
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP Number
|
Reference U.S.
|
Reference Yield
|
Fixed Spread
|
Total Consideration
|
4.250% Senior
|
81180WAV3
|
1.500% UST due
|
1.716%
|
95
|
$ 1,036.14
|
4.750% Senior
|
81180WAH4
|
1.250% UST due
|
1.678%
|
175
|
$ 1,045.56
|
4.750% Senior
|
81180WAL5
|
1.250% UST due
|
1.678%
|
225
|
$ 1,038.84
As announced yesterday, the Company will accept the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender Deadline, subject to proration. Although the Offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2019, the Company does not expect to accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline.
All payments for Notes purchased in connection with the Early Tender Deadline will also include accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of Notes tendered up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date, which is currently expected to be September 18, 2019. In accordance with the terms of the Offers, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2019. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law (as determined by the Company). The Company reserves the absolute right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any or all conditions to the Offers; (ii) extend or terminate each Offer; (iii) increase, decrease or eliminate any or all of the Tender Caps without extending the Early Tender Deadline or the Withdrawal Deadline; or (iv) otherwise amend the Offers in any respect.
In connection with the purchase of Notes pursuant to the Offers, the Company requested $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of term loans under its previously announced term loan facility. Loans under the term loan facility are expected to bear interest at a rate of approximately 3.1% per annum after taking into account the anticipated effect of interest rate hedge transactions we intend to enter into, compared to the weighted average interest rate of Notes being purchased pursuant to the Offers of approximately 4.6% per annum.
Information Relating to the Offers
BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are acting as the Lead Dealer Managers for the Offers, and SMBC Nikko and Wells Fargo are acting as the Co-Dealer Managers for the Offers. The information agent and tender agent for the Offers is Global Bondholder Services Corp. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal, and related offering materials are available by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corp. at (866) 470-4300 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). Questions regarding the Offers should be directed to BofA Merrill Lynch at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), Morgan Stanley at (212) 761-1057 (collect) or (800) 624-1808 (toll-free), SMBC Nikko at (212) 224-5328 (collect) or (888) 284-9760 (toll-free), and Wells Fargo at (704) 410-4756 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll-free).
About Seagate
Seagate creates space for the human experience by innovating how data is stored, shared and used. Learn more at investors.seagate.com.
Seagate and Seagate Technology are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, including, in particular, statements about the cash tender offers for certain outstanding senior notes of the Company, the Early Settlement Date, the Company’s expected interest rate for the term loans described above, and the Company’s expectation about purchasing Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline. These forward-looking statements are conditioned upon and also involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may be beyond the Company’s control and may pose a risk to the Company’s operating and financial condition. Information concerning risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from the expectations described in this document is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917006153/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT