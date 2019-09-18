Acronis Announces a $147 Million Investment Round Led by Goldman Sachs

|By Business Wire
|
September 18, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a $147 million investment round led by Goldman Sachs. The investment round sets the valuation of the company to over one billion dollars and enables Acronis to expand its engineering team in Singapore, Bulgaria and Arizona, build additional data centers, and grow through acquisitions. Additionally, Acronis will use the capital to accelerate the business growth in North America in partnership with Acronis SCS, an independent software vendor and distributor for the public sector.
Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,400 employees in 18 countries. Acronis solutions are trusted by more than 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 80% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis cyber protection products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages.
“We are excited about Goldman Sachs‘ investment,” said Serguei Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. “In 2018, Acronis achieved 20% business growth, and in 2019 it is on track for over 30% growth with the Acronis Cyber Cloud business growing by over 100%. Recently we announced the Acronis Cyber Platform, enabling third-parties to customize, extend, and integrate our cyber protection solutions to the needs of their customers and partners. The investment round led by Goldman Sachs will help us to fast-track the product development through acquisitions of companies and additional resources, and accelerate the growth.”
With the funding round led by Goldman Sachs, Acronis can increase its engineering capabilities and acquire new teams and technologies to accelerate the development of the Acronis products:
- Acronis Cyber Protection solutions for data safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security.
- Acronis Cyber Platform that enables third-party developers to customize, extend and integrate cyber protection into their solutions.
- Acronis Cyber Infrastructure that provides the most cost-efficient and secure environment for running cyber protection solutions and data storage.
- Acronis Cyber Architecture that guarantees the privacy of data and gives customers the full control of data location.
- Acronis Cyber Cloud that enables service providers and enterprise IT to deliver cyber protection services to end customers.
“We are excited to invest in Acronis at this stage of rapid growth,” said Holger Staude, Vice President GS Growth. “The traditional backup and data protection market is changing due to an innovative solution delivered efficiently by Acronis Cyber Protection through a vast channel of service providers.”
The investment round will help Acronis to accelerate delivery of the vision of cyber protection, which combines traditional data protection and cybersecurity into one integrated solution addressing all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection– ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS).
Expanding Vision and Ecosystem of Acronis Cyber Protection
The upcoming Acronis Global Cyber Summit in Miami will take place on October 13-16, 2019. The Summit will be the largest gathering of service providers, resellers, and software developers dedicated to building a robust business on Acronis Cyber Platform, delivering cyber protection to customers of any size.
About Acronis
Acronis leads the world in cyber protection - solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 80% of Fortune 1000 and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.
