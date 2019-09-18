Corindus to Showcase CorPath® GRX System at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2019 Conference

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (“Corindus” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today it will showcase the capabilities of the CorPath® GRX system at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2019 Conference, to be held September 25-29 in San Francisco, California. CorPath GRX is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) cleared and CE-marked medical device for robotic-assisted vascular interventions. At Corindus’ booth 1327, attendees will be able to gain hands-on experience with CorPath GRX in an advanced simulation. In addition, the next set of automated movements in the technIQ™ Series will be available for demonstration.*
Corindus will also host an educational breakfast symposium titled “Transforming Robotics into an Advanced Clinical Tool Through Automation and Remote Capabilities” on Friday, September 27, from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. at the Moscone Center, Room 216, Level 2, Moscone South. Corindus’ Chief Medical Officer, J. Aaron Grantham, M.D., of St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, will chair the symposium, which will feature presentations from experts in robotic-assisted coronary intervention. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Q&A session with the faculty. Symposium topics and speakers include:
• “Clinical Review” presented by Ehtisham Mahmud, M.D.
• “Robotics in Clinical Practice: Complex PCI” presented by William Lombardi, M.D.
• “Preparing for a Remote PCI Program Today” presented by Jean Fajadet, M.D.
• “Progress on Automation & Remote” presented by Tejas Patel, M.D.
“My peers in the field have an appreciation for emerging treatment modalities that advance the standard of care, and we are excited to share the latest developments in robotic-assisted procedures with them,” Dr. Grantham said. “As more hospitals and health systems adopt robotic technology, it will be critical for physicians to see CorPath GRX in action and learn the benefits of the device for patients and practitioners through hands-on experience.”
TCT is the world’s largest educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. For 30 years, TCT has showcased the latest advances in current therapies and clinical research and gathered a range of healthcare professionals with a special interest in the field of interventional and vascular medicine. Registration for the breakfast symposium is available at http://www.corindus.com/tct2019.
“TCT represents the largest educational meeting in interventional cardiovascular medicine and we are pleased that the enthusiasm for vascular robotics continues to build,” said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. “We look forward to sharing our significant progress with remote and automated technology with the interventional community, as we envision these enhancing the future of patient care,” added Toland.
To see the full list of vascular robotic events at TCT or to sign up for demonstrations of the CorPath GRX System, please visit http://www.corindus.com/tct2019.
To learn more about Corindus and CorPath GRX, please visit Corindus Vascular Robotics.
*The next set of automated movements in the technIQ Series used with CorPath GRX has not yet been cleared by the FDA; 510(k) pending.
ABOUT CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC.
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second-generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that includes terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “should” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus’ beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Corindus’ control.
Examples of such statements include statements regarding or such as:
- That Corindus will showcase the capabilities of the CorPath® GRX system at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2019 Conference and host an educational breakfast symposium chaired by Dr. Grantham featuring presentations from experts in robotic assisted coronary intervention and a Q&A session for attendees with faculty; and
- that attendees at Corindus’ booth will be able to gain hands-on experience with the CorPath® GRX system.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as Current Reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to, the following: in connection with the proposed merger between Corindus and an affiliate of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., the risk that the required vote of Corindus’ stockholders for the proposed merger will not be received; the risk that one or more conditions to the proposed merger may not be satisfied in the anticipated timeframe, or at all, or that the proposed merger might otherwise not occur; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed merger; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; our ability to expand our technology platform and achieve the advances necessary for telestenting and remote procedures, including in humans; our ability to expand our technology platform for use in other segments of the vascular intervention market, including neurointerventional and other more complex cardiac interventions; obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the use on humans and marketing of our products in the United States and in other countries, including obtaining 510(k) clearance for any automated movements in the technIQ Series or for the use of the CorPath GRX for stroke and other neurovascular interventions; the rate of adoption of our CorPath System and the rate of use of our cassettes; risks associated with market acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; our need for additional funds to support our operations; our ability to manage expenses and cash flow; factors relating to engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow or suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and economic conditions on capital spending by our potential customers. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Corindus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information is available on Corindus' website at www.corindus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005185/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT