SWIM.AI Introduces DataFabric Software Which Provides Analysis and Prediction in Real-Time for Edge, Streaming Data and Full Integration With Microsoft Azure

September 18, 2019
SWIM.AI today announced general availability of a new enterprise software product, Swim DataFabric. DataFabric software lets businesses interconnect all data-generating assets and provides real-time data classification, reduction, analysis and prediction. DataFabric is fully integrated with Microsoft Azure services and can be quickly deployed and managed using the Microsoft Azure IoT suite. Edge and streaming data can now be economically collected and analyzed in real-time with insights and labeled data delivered to Azure Data Lake Storage for use by enterprise applications that use Azure PowerBI or are built with Azure Power Apps.
“Analyze, Act and then Store” not “Store and then Analyze”
DataFabric enables collection, labelling and local analysis of data, as it is generated – delivering immediate insights and analysis. Critical insights are immediately acted upon, and the most important data identified – enabling real-time visualization, efficient data labelling and delivery. Insights and underlying data are then delivered to a real-time API, to the Azure Data Lake, or for use by existing applications.
“SWIM.AI provides a unique product for edge/streaming data – software, which is lightweight, able to run anywhere – at the edge or in the cloud - enabling local data collection, reduction, analytics and delivers both data and insights to the Microsoft Azure Cloud in real-time,” said Ramana Jonnala, CEO of SWIM.AI. “For the enormous volume of real-time/edge data being created by devices, sensors, machines and people the only economic way to handle the data is locally and in real-time.”
DataFabric is an intelligent “on-ramp” to the Azure cloud for edge/streaming data
Swim DataFabric collects, cleans, labels and analyzes edge/streaming data to enable enterprises to easily integrate insights in Azure applications (an ‘intelligent dataflow pipeline’). DataFabric can be deployed and managed using Azure IoT and provides a powerful data on-ramp to Azure services such as Power BI, PowerApps, Azure Event Hub, and ADLS Gen 2. Swim DataFabric collects edge/streaming data and automatically builds digital twin models of each real-world data source and analyzes their relationships, using real-world contexts such as location, proximity, or correlation. DataFabric digital twin models create a stateful, distributed data map for real-time processing, analytics, learning and prediction, providing a streaming framework and full integration with Azure cloud services. DataFabric takes advantage of the Microsoft Azure reference architectures for IoT to enable easy deployment and lifecycle management. DataFabric also supports:
- Full integration with Azure Event Hub and efficient delivery of edge/real-time data to Azure PowerBI;
Edge/real-time data is collected, reduced, labelled, analyzed and delivered to:
- Azure Data Lake Storage using the Common Data Model;
- Azure services including: Event Hubs and Azure Data Services for real-time visualization, creation of new applications, and deeper analysis;
- DataFabric integrates seamlessly with Azure IoT Hub and DPS for automatic device management and deployment of software to the edge and Azure;
- Azure users can combine corporate data sets with real-time data using DataFabric;
- DataFabric software is able to run locally in Azure IoT Edge or in the Microsoft Azure Cloud.
Significant Reduction in Infrastructure Costs
By collecting and analyzing data with Swim DataFabric, businesses benefit from real-time visibility of all data generating assets (< 1 sec) and reduction in costs from data storage, processing and databases licenses (up to 75%). Swim DataFabric software is highly efficient, lightweight (<2MB), able to run anywhere (small compute devices, data centers or clouds) and works with existing software, systems and applications.
Channels and Partners
SWIM.AI works with System Integrators, OEMs and Cloud vendors to provide custom solutions, allowing Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, OEMs, Telcos, Supply Chain, Smart Cities and IoT vendors to efficiently, collect, label, reduce, analyze and act on large volumes of edge/streaming data and integrate with the entire range of Microsoft Azure Cloud and Azure IoT services.
Swim Product Information
- SWIM Platform: Open source distributed data platform for developers, using stateful Web Agents and streaming APIs to create real-time models of distributed systems from edge/streaming data
- SWIM DataFabric: Edge/streaming data solutions for businesses delivering visibility and insights in real-time. Fully integrated with Microsoft Azure, Azure IoT and Azure Services
Swim DataFabric is generally available, with license pricing based on devices or data volumes. To learn more about SWIM.AI or DataFabric, please visit www.swim.ai or email [email protected] or visit the Swim Twitter Blog or LinkedIn
About SWIM.AI
SWIM.AI provides next-generation enterprise and developer software solutions for edge and streaming data. Swim software efficiently collects, labels, reduces, analyzes and predicts from edge/streaming data locally in real-time. Swim DataFabric software for enterprises provides low-cost, local data collection & analytics - delivering smart data harvesting, fast local analytics, reduced data volumes, and real-time visualization and prediction from large volumes of edge/streaming data. Swim open-source platform for developers provides distributed data collection/processing and enables the rapid development of real-time distributed applications. Developers can now build distributed applications in days that analyze, learn and act on streaming data as it’s created. Swim software uses edge computing, digital twins, distributed actor and machine learning techniques to efficiently run anywhere – locally or in the cloud - using a distributed edge compute architecture. SWIM.AI works with System Integrators, OEMs and Cloud Vendors to provide solutions for Oil and Gas, OEMs, Manufacturing, Telcos, Smart Cities and IoT vendors. For additional information, please visit www.swim.ai.
