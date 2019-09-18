Global Payments Completes Merger with TSYS, Creating Preeminent Technology-Enabled Payments Company

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payments technology and software solutions, announced today that it has completed its merger with TSYS, forming the premier pure play payments technology company with extensive scale and unmatched global reach. The combined company, Global Payments Inc., provides innovative payments and software solutions to approximately 3.5 million predominantly small to mid-sized merchant locations, services over 1,300 financial institutions across more than 100 countries and enables digital interactions with over 600 million cardholders globally.
"We are delighted to announce the completion of this landmark transaction, creating significant opportunities for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders worldwide," said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Payments. "This industry defining partnership dovetails with our technology-enabled strategy and fortifies Global Payments’ leadership position in integrated payments, owned software, and omnichannel solutions across the most attractive markets globally. We share a common value of putting people first and will leverage the best of our cultures to preserve and enhance our commitment to all of our stakeholders."
Executive Leadership
In addition to Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, the Global Payments executive leadership team will be comprised of the following individuals who will further strengthen our worldwide businesses as we capitalize on our strategy:
- Cameron Bready will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer and will oversee the company’s worldwide merchant solutions businesses across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America along with worldwide operations, risk management, product and real estate;
- Paul Todd will become Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and be responsible for all global financial operations including finance, treasury, accounting and tax, as well as investor relations and internal audit;
- Guido Sacchi will continue as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer with responsibility for IT and digital business strategies, worldwide technology infrastructure management, application development and support, information security, project portfolio management, platform integration and artificial intelligence;
- David Green will serve as Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, with responsibility for all of the company’s legal matters worldwide, as well as regulatory and data privacy compliance;
- Gaylon Jowers will continue as Senior Executive Vice President and President of Issuer Solutions and is responsible for the strategic direction, growth and performance of the Issuer Solutions business segment;
- Kelley Knutson will remain Senior Executive Vice President and President of NetSpend and is responsible for the strategic direction, growth and performance of the Consumer Solutions business segment; and
- Josh Whipple will serve as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Risk Officer and be responsible for worldwide mergers & acquisitions, strategic planning and enterprise risk.
Board of Directors
Global Payments also announced today the members of its new Board of Directors, effective immediately. Troy Woods is Chairman of the Board and Jeff Sloan is also a Board member. Other directors include five from Global Payments’ Board – William Jacobs, Robert Baldwin, Jr., John Bruno, Ruth Ann Marshall and William Plummer; and five from TSYS’ Board – Kriss Cloninger III (lead independent director), Thaddeus Arroyo, Joia Johnson, Connie McDaniel and John Turner.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels in many markets around the world.
Headquartered in Georgia with over 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayments), LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Global Payments operates, and assumptions made by and beliefs of Global Payments management, involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to projections of revenue, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; statements of plans and objectives of Global Payments or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; and statements of future economic performance — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: difficulties and delays in integrating the TSYS and Global Payments businesses, including with respect to implementing systems to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the merger with TSYS when expected or at all; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability of Global Payments to retain and hire key personnel; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which Global Payments operate; the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond Global Payments’ control, such as acts of terrorism.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they were made, and Global Payments does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, also see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Global Payments’ most recent annual reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and any material updates to these factors contained in any of Global Payments’ other filings.
As for the forward-looking statements that relate to future financial results and other projections, actual results will be different due to the inherent uncertainties of estimates, forecasts and projections and may be better or worse than projected and such differences could be material. Given these uncertainties, you should not place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. Annualized, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005190/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT