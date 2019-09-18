Granite Tops $1.5 Billion Revenue Milestone

|By Business Wire
September 18, 2019
Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a provider of communications solutions to businesses and governmental agencies throughout North America, announced today that the company has surpassed its 2019 fiscal goal of achieving $1.5 billion in annualized revenues, marking a decade for which its annual growth has on average exceeded $100 million. The company has achieved these milestones with no outside acquisitions, no outside investment and no debt.
Fueling Granite’s impressive growth is continued demand for voice services along with significant increases in data and wireless services. Companies that Granite has historically helped to improve traditional TDM local and long-distance voice services are realizing that Granite can provide even greater value and efficiency with data and wireless products and services, adding bandwidth and capacity while making connections more reliable and resilient. Granite does this without being wedded to any single underlying network platform or technology – including its own nationally deployed network – and instead utilizes the access best situated for each customer at every location.
In recognition of the hard work and contributions of Granite teammates toward achieving this goal, Granite CEO Rob Hale awarded $1,500 bonuses to teammates on October 4th and a companywide celebration on October 11th. The bonus is in addition to all other holiday, year-end, performance and other bonuses already planned.
“Reaching the $1.5 billion milestone is a testament to the dedication of our teammates nationwide,” said Hale. “We rely on more than 2,200 people in our product development, sales and marketing, technology and hands-on support teams to ensure that Granite delivers a world-class experience to our business and government customers. Without their extraordinary efforts, we would not have been able to achieve our long record of growth and stability. We hire the best, and it shows.”
This year Granite was recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s 2019 Best Employers for Diversity, America’s Best Midsize Employers and Best Employer in Massachusetts and Florida, and recognized by the Boston Business Journal as Massachusetts’ Top Charitable Contributor. More information on Granite employment and benefits, including current openings, can be found at http://www.granitenet.com/careers.
Granite provides communications services to businesses and governmental organizations in the United States and Canada. Services include voice (analog and IP), broadband and high-capacity data, enterprise mobility and managed solutions, including W-Fi, security, network monitoring and SD-WAN, unified communication services and network integration. Granite also is one of nine companies approved to supply $50 billion in voice and data services to governmental agencies for a 15-year period under the General Services Administration (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Services (EIS) contract.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.5 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and more. Granite employs more than 2,200 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices located in McLean, VA; Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Orlando, Fla; New York; Philadelphia; and Providence, RI. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.
