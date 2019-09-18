Splunk führt neue Data-to-Everything Tarife und Splunk Ventures Funds über 150 Millionen US Dollar ein

|By Business Wire
|
|September 18, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), der Big-Data-Anbieter mit der Data-to-Everything Plattform, hat eine Weiterentwicklungen in Preisgestaltung, sowie Partner- und Investitionsinitiativen bekanntgegeben. Das soll Kunden beim Treffen intelligenter Geschäftsentscheidungen unterstützen, indem Daten in Taten verwandelt werden. Mit Splunks Data-to-Everything Plattform setzen bereits mehr als 18.000 Kunden weltweit Wertschöpfungspotenziale frei und nutzen Daten als Antwort auf jede Frage und als Grundlage für jede Entscheidung und Handlung.
Doug Merritt, Präsident und CEO von Splunk, kommentiert: „Wir leben in einer Zeit nie dagewesener Veränderungen. Das Datenvolumen wächst weiterhin exponentiell und eröffnet denjenigen, die in der Lage sind, diese riesige Ressource zu nutzen, enorme Chancen. Dennoch sind die meisten Daten in den Geräten, Systemen und Interaktionen der Unternehmen gefangen. Unser Data-to-Everything Produktportfolio kann in Kombination mit unserem neuen Preismodell, den Lösungen aus unserem Netzwerk an Partnern und dem Splunk Ventures Fonds die Barrieren zwischen Daten und Handlungen beseitigen, sodass unsere Kunden – unabhängig von Größe und Branche – ganz einfach zum Erfolg des gesamten Unternehmen beitragen können.“
Einer dieser Kunden ist Nubank. „Daten sind für Nubank von enormer Bedeutung, denn sie machen uns zu einem der am schnellsten wachsenden Unternehmen der Finanztechnologie weltweit", erläutert Cristina Junqueira, Mitbegründerin von Nubank, und ergänzt: „Splunk nimmt Daten ihre Komplexität. So können wir uns darauf konzentrieren, unseren 12 Millionen Kunden, die wieder Kontrolle über Ihre Finanzen erlangen möchten, die bestmögliche Erfahrung zu bieten.“
Data-to-Everything Tarife
Die neuen Data-to-Everything Tarife bieten Flexibilität, um Kunden dabei zu helfen, Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen, statt ihren Blick auf das reine Datenvolumen zu richten. Die Tarife bieten Vorhersagbarkeit und Vielseitigkeit über das gesamte Splunk-Produktportfolio hinweg.
Predictive Pricing: Ein neues, voraussagbares Preismodell erleichtert Kunden die langfristige Planung und erweitert die flexible, transparente Preisgestaltung auch bei wachsendem Datenvolumen. Das neue Modell wird durch eine Zusammenarbeit mit der Splunk Community aus Experten, Kunden, Partnern und Branchenanalysten unterstützt und ermöglicht Kunden die Kontrolle und Verwaltung ihrer Budgets rund um den kritischen Geschäftsfaktor „Daten“. Predictive Pricing bietet definierte Preisstufen von 125 GB bis hin zur unbegrenzten Datenerfassung für Splunk Enterprise, Splunk ITSI und Splunk ES. Erfahren Sie mehr über Splunk Predictive Pricing und wer zur Teilnahme berechtigt ist auf der Splunk Website.
Infrastructure-Based Pricing: Unternehmen, die sich auf die erforderliche Infrastruktur konzentrieren möchten, um Daten in Taten zu verwandeln, können nun Splunk Enterprise basierend auf der erforderlichen Rechenleistung, die benötigt wird, um die Software on-premise oder in der Cloud zu betreiben, erwerben. Tarife basierend auf der erfassten Datenmenge werden weiterhin für Kunden erhältlich sein, die ihr vorhandenes Splunk Lizenzmodell nicht wechseln wollen. Erfahren Sie mehr über Splunk Infrastructure-Based Pricing auf der Splunk Website.
Splunk Enterprise Rapid Adoption Packages: Splunk enthüllt außerdem neue „Rapid Adoption“-Pakete, die bei 10.000 MSRP beginnen und für drei, vier oder fünf Anwendungsfälle geeignet sind. Mit Hilfe der gängigsten Anwendungsfälle in den Bereichen IT Operations und Security, helfen diese Pakete Kunden ihre Datenreise zu beschleunigen. Erfahren Sie mehr über Splunk Enterprise Rapid Adoption Packages auf der Splunk Website.
Strategische Partnerschaften
Aufbauend auf einem bereits umfassenden Netzwerk von Partnern kündigte Splunk neue und erweiterte Partnerschaften an, die es einfacher denn je machen werden, Daten für jede Frage, Entscheidung und Handlung in jedem Unternehmen nutzbar zu machen.
Accenture: Accenture bietet mehr geschulte und zertifizierte Splunk Ressourcen als jeder andere Partner und setzt mit Splunk zusammen Datenanalyseprojekte um, die Kunden dabei helfen, Umsatz zu steigern, Kosten zu reduzieren und Risiken zu minimieren, indem sie aus enormen Datenmengen gewonnene Erkenntnisse in die Tat umsetzen.
Cisco: Cisco konzentriert sich auf Integrationen mit der Splunk-Plattform, um schnell neue, differenzierte Lösungen auf den Markt zu bringen, die Teil der globalen Preisliste von Cisco sein werden. Die aus dieser strategischen Partnerschaft entstandene Sicherheitslösung Cisco Endpoint Security Analytics Built on Splunk ist jetzt erhältlich.
Deloitte: Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory und Splunk haben ihre strategische Beziehung ausgeweitet. Deloittes Fusion-Managed-Services-Angebote beinhalten nun Splunk Phantom, um automatisiertes Sicherheitsmonitoring und automatisierte Sicherheitsreaktionen zu bieten, die Kunden bei der Bekämpfung aktueller Cyber-Bedrohungen unterstützen.
SAP: Splunk und SAP gehen eine neue Partnerschaft ein und bieten gemeinsamen Kunden neue Integrationen und Lösungen an. Gemeinsam treiben beide Unternehmen operative Automation und Innovation voran, schaffen neue Wachstumschancen und sorgen für hochwertiges Nutzererlebnis bei Kunden und Partnern.
Splunk Ventures
Die Investitionen von Splunk werden es mehr Benutzern ermöglichen, schneller Entscheidungen zu treffen und auf mehr Datentypen und -quellen zuzugreifen. Mit dem Innovation Fund über 100 Millionen USD und dem Social Impact Fund über 50 Millionen USD wird Splunk Ventures in Unternehmen investieren, die das Potential von Daten nutzen, um die Welt zu verändern.
Neben Kapital bietet Splunk Ventures Portfoliounternehmen auch Zugang zur Splunk-Technologie, dem Splunk Ecosystem, Engagement mit Management und Experten und globale Go-to-Market- und Co-Marketing-Möglichkeiten.
Über Splunk
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) verwandelt Daten in Taten mit der Data-to-Everything Platform. Mit Splunk-Technologie können Kunden Daten jeder Größe untersuchen, überwachen, analysieren und als Basis für konkrete Handlungen nutzbar machen. Mehr: www.splunk.com
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005207/de/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT