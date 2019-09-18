Fiverr Freelancers Help Marketing Professional Create Studio-Quality Album, Turning Her Dreams Into a Reality

|By Business Wire
September 18, 2019
Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today is proud to support the release of “Outsourced Feelings”, a music album created entirely by Fiverr freelancers from around the world. “Outsourced Feelings”, available on Spotify and iTunes, is a seven-track album written by Arianna O’Dell, Founder of Airlink Marketing, with vocals provided by Julian Sherwood, music by Matt Welch, album art by François Matus, with production and music by Nathaniel Wolkstein.
"Outsourced Feelings" is an album created entirely by Fiverr freelancers (producer, vocalist, graphic designer, and musician) from around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)
With little knowledge of instruments or music production, Arianna O’Dell never thought making music was possible for her. After listening to a love ballad post-breakup, she wondered if she could take her own words and turn them into music in the same way. She found Fiverr’s Music & Audio Category where she was able to gain instant access to talented musicians from around the world and ended up collaborating with some on her first song.
"I've always loved music, but not being able to play an instrument or sing made me think music production wasn't feasible for me,” said Arianna O’Dell, Founder of Airlink Marketing. “When I discovered I could collaborate with Fiverr sellers to make my song ideas become a reality, it was life-changing. Fiverr sellers helped me make incredible art, and also helped me overcome obstacles in my life by turning negative feelings into calming songs. I'm so happy to have discovered the platform and haven't stopped creating since."
The Fiverr platform helped connect Arianna with individuals that were previously out of reach--and even out of her own country. “Outsourced Feelings” is an album that blends together seven-tracks, using soft vocals and music from a violin, viola, synthesizer, piano, saxophone, bass clarinet, drums, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar. The track names include:
- Headspace
- Broken Ceramic
- Outsourced Feelings
- The Darkness
- Golden Gate
- Greek Vacation
- Red Flags
Arianna worked with three accomplished Fiverr musicians and a graphic designer to bring this album to life:
- Nathaniel Wolkstein, based in Sedona, Arizona, is a classically trained professional violinist, composer, and producer. Nathaniel has created original music for film, podcasts, radio, bands and artists, science centers, and planetariums.
- Julian Sherwood, based in Hartford, Connecticut, has been a recording musician since age 13. Starting out as a drummer, he eventually became involved with songwriting and performing with multiple bands throughout Connecticut, and hasn’t stopped since.
- Matt Welch, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional musician, songwriter, and music teacher who has been writing and performing music for almost two decades.
- François Matus is a graphic designer based in Los Angeles, originally from Lille, France. He holds a B.A. in Graphic Design from Sciences U Lille and has been working in the music industry for 10 years.
“We launched Fiverr Pro’s Music & Audio category in 2018, and in just under a year, we’ve on-boarded incredible talent from across the world to the platform,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “Seeing the work of the producers, songwriters, vocalists and musicians, it’s exciting to know their talents are being shared with the world. 'Outsourced Feelings' is a perfect example of what can be accomplished by leveraging Fiverr talent to work together. Our goal is to open people’s minds around the future of music-making and ultimately turn the industry on its head.”
Click here to find out more about “Outsourced Feelings”, a project Fiverr sponsored in collaboration with Arianna for use of the talent on the marketplace. You can also listen to the full album “Outsourced Feelings” on Spotify and iTunes.
About Fiverr
Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 250 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has served over 5.5 million businesses and has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
