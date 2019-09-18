Splunk Introduces New Data-to-Everything Pricing and $150 Million Splunk Ventures Fund

|By Business Wire
|
|September 18, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced advancements to pricing, partner and investment initiatives designed to help customers make smarter business decisions by turning data into doing. With the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform, more than 18,000 customers worldwide are unlocking value and bringing data to every question, decision and action.
“We are living in a time of unprecedented change. The volume of data continues to grow at exponential rates, creating massive opportunities for those that are able to leverage this vast resource. Yet, most data is trapped inside an organization’s devices, systems and interactions,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “Our Data-to-Everything portfolio of products, combined with our new pricing programs, partner ecosystem solutions, and Splunk Ventures fund remove the barriers between data and action, so our customers -- regardless of size or business -- have the freedom to deliver outcomes across their entire organization.”
“Data is one of Nubank’s most valuable assets, it’s what makes us one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the world,” said Cristina Junqueira, Co-founder, Nubank. “Splunk removes the complexity of data, so we can focus on delivering the best experience for our 12 million customers who want to take back control of their financial lives.”
Data-to-Everything Pricing
New Data-to-Everything pricing programs provide flexibility to help customers deliver business outcomes instead of only focusing on volumes of data. These programs provide a wide range of predictability and versatility across the Splunk® product suite.
Predictive Pricing: A new, predictive pricing program facilitates long-term planning for customers and extends flexible, transparent pricing as data volumes grow. Driven by a collaboration with the Splunk community of experts, customers, partners and industry analysts, the new model allows customers to control and manage budgets around this critical asset, data. Predictive Pricing offers predefined pricing tiers from 125GB to unlimited ingestion for Splunk Enterprise, Splunk ITSI and Splunk ES. Learn more about Splunk Predictive Pricing details and eligibility on the Splunk website.
Infrastructure-Based Pricing: For organizations that want to focus on the infrastructure needed to turn data into doing, customers can now choose to purchase Splunk Enterprise based on the compute power required to run the software on-premises and in the cloud. Data ingestion-based pricing will continue to be available for customers who do not wish to change their Splunk licensing model. Learn more about Splunk Infrastructure-Based Pricing on the Splunk website.
Splunk Enterprise Rapid Adoption Packages: Splunk is unveiling new “Rapid Adoption” packages, starting at $10,000 MSRP, that work for three, four or five use cases. These packages help customers accelerate their data journey with Splunk with the most common IT and Security operations use cases. Learn more about Splunk Enterprise Rapid Adoption Packages on the Splunk website.
Ecosystem
Building on an already rich ecosystem of partners, Splunk announced new and expanded partnerships that will make it easier than ever before to bring data to every question, decision and action across any organization.
Accenture: Accenture offers more trained and certified Splunk resources than any other partner and is working with Splunk to launch data analytics plays that help clients increase revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate risk by actioning insights mined from vast amounts of data.
Cisco: Cisco is capitalizing on integrations with the Splunk platform to rapidly bring to market new, differentiated solutions that will be sold on Cisco’s Global Price List. A newly available security solution generated from this strategic partnership, Cisco Endpoint Security Analytics Built on Splunk, is now orderable.
Deloitte: Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory and Splunk also expanded their strategic relationship as Deloitte’s Fusion Managed Services offerings now incorporate Splunk Phantom, providing automated security monitoring and response to help clients address evolving cyber threats.
SAP: Splunk and SAP are entering into a new partnership focused on enabling the Intelligent Enterprise, by bringing new integrations and solutions for our joint customers to be successful in the experience economy. Together, we plan to drive operational automation and innovation, unlock new areas of growth, and deliver exceptional experiences for our joint customer and partner ecosystems.
Splunk Ventures
Splunk’s investments will empower more users to make faster decisions and access more data types and sources. Through a $100 million Innovation Fund and a $50 million Social Impact Fund, Splunk Ventures will invest in organizations that are harnessing the power of data to change the world.
Beyond capital, Splunk Ventures will also provide portfolio companies with differentiated access to Splunk technology, exposure to our ecosystem, engagement with Splunk’s leaders and experts, and go-to-market and co-marketing opportunities.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005205/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT