Compute Express Link Consortium (CXL) gründet offiziell; kündigt erweiterten Firmenvorstand an

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 08:22 AM EDT
Heute geben Alibaba, Cisco, Dell EMC, Facebook, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Intel Corporation und Microsoft die Gründung des Compute Express Link (CXL) Consortium, bekannt und enthüllten die Namen ihrer neu gewählten Mitglieder im Vorstand.
Die Kerngruppe der wichtigsten Industriepartner kündigte ihre Absicht an, im März 2019 den CXL-Standard zu übernehmen und passioniert zu bleiben, diesen zu verbessern, und zwar eine neue Hochgeschwindigkeits-CPU-zu-Gerät- und -CPU-zu-Speicher-Verbindung, die die Leistung der Rechenzentren der nächsten Generation beschleunigt.
Die fünf neuen CXL-Vorstandsmitglieder sind folgende: Steve Fields, Fellow und Chief Engineer von Power Systems, IBM; Gaurav Singh, Corporate Vice President, Xilinx; Dong Wei, Standards Architect und Fellow bei ARM Holdings; Nathan Kalyanasundharam, Senior Fellow bei AMD Semiconductor; und Larrie Carr, Fellow, Technical Strategy and Architecture, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.
Der Vorsitzende des CXL Consortium, Jim Pappas, besprach die jüngsten Entwicklungen:
„CXL erfreut sich einer beispiellosen Dynamik mit der Teilnahme führender Unternehmen aus allen Segmenten der Computerindustrie“, sagte Pappas. „Es ist äußerst erfreulich, die Höhe der Investitionen zu sehen und sich auf den Erfolg von CXL zu konzentrieren. Wir verfügen über ein erstklassiges technisches Team, das alle erforderlichen Disziplinen abdeckt, um den Erfolg sicherzustellen. Im Namen des CXL-Vorstands freue ich mich, diese neuen Direktoren im CXL-Vorstand willkommen zu heißen, und freue mich auf ihre Beiträge zu dieser wichtigen neuen Technologie“.
CXL-Spezifikation 1.1
Da Beschleuniger zunehmend als Ergänzung zu CPUs zur Unterstützung neuer Anwendungen wie Künstliche Intelligenz und Machine Learning eingesetzt werden, wurde CXL als offene Standardschnittstelle für die Hochgeschwindigkeitskommunikation konzipiert. Die Spezifikation bietet eine bahnbrechende Leistung für neue Nutzungsmodelle und unterstützt gleichzeitig ein offenes Ökosystem für Rechenzentrumsbeschleuniger und andere Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbesserungen – sie wurde im März 2019 ratifiziert.
Die CXL-Technologie erhält die Speicherkohärenz zwischen dem CPU-Speicherplatz und dem Speicher auf angeschlossenen Geräten aufrecht, was eine gemeinsame Nutzung von Ressourcen für höhere Leistung, reduzierte Komplexität des Softwarestacks und niedrigere Gesamtsystemkosten ermöglicht. Dies ermöglicht es dem Benutzer, sich einfach auf die Ziel-Workloads zu konzentrieren und nicht auf die redundante Speicherverwaltungshardware in seinen Beschleunigern.
Die Spezifikation ist derzeit für Unternehmen verfügbar, die sich CXL Consortium anschließen.
Die Äußerungen CXLs neu gewählter Vorstandsmitglieder nach der Wahl
Die neu gewählten Vorstandsmitglieder von CXL haben sich nach ihrer Aufnahme in den Vorstand wie folgt geäußert:
„CXL hat genügend Dynamik erreicht, um eine breite Beteiligung der Industrie zu gewährleisten. Es ist jetzt an der Zeit, dass IBM die Erfahrungen aus über 6 Jahren kohärenter Beschleunigung mit CAPI und OpenCAPI einbringt und unseren Teil dazu beiträgt, zum CXL-Ökosystem beizutragen.“ – Steve Fields, Fellow und Chief Engineer von Power Systems, IBM
„Eine leistungsstarke, anpassungsfähige Beschleunigung wird entscheidend sein, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach Leistung in einer Vielzahl von Märkten gerecht zu werden“, sagte Gaurav Singh, Corporate Vice President von Architecture, Verification and Systems Engineering, Xilinx, Inc. „Bei Xilinx haben wir die Bedeutung von kohärenten Verbindungen zur Verbindung von Prozessoren, Speicher und Beschleunigern erkannt, und ich freue mich, dem CXL-Vorstand beizutreten, um den Standard voranzutreiben. Mit der Unterstützung von Hyperscale-Cloud-Anbietern, System-OEMs, Prozessor-Anbietern und Technologieführern wie Xilinx wird CXL zu einer allgegenwärtigen Prozessor-Schnittstelle für Speicher und Beschleuniger.“ – Gaurav Singh, Corporate Vice President, Xilinx
„Ich freue mich, als neues Vorstandsmitglied von CXL Consortium ernannt worden zu sein. Die Mitgliedschaft von Arm auf Vorstandsebene spiegelt nicht nur das Vertrauen der Industrie in unseren starken Beitrag zu dieser wichtigen, aufstrebenden Technologie wider, sondern auch eine gemeinsame Vision, sich an einem wirklich globalen Multi-CPU-Standard auszurichten, der für alle Prozessorarchitekturen gilt.“ – Dong Wei, Standards Architect und Fellow bei Arm Holdings, Inc.
„AMD ist fest davon überzeugt, dass eine heterogene Verarbeitung erforderlich ist, um die exponentielle Nachfrage nach Compute zu befriedigen, und wir freuen uns, gemeinsam mit anderen Branchenführern die Abstimmung auf einen gemeinsamen kohärenten Interconnect-Standard in CXL voranzutreiben“, sagte Nathan Kalyanasundharam, Senior Fellow bei AMD. „Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit allen Mitgliedern der CXL-Community, um eine engere Kopplung und Kohärenz zwischen Prozessoren und Beschleunigern zu ermöglichen, Programmiermodelle zu vereinfachen und eine neue Innovationswelle bei Beschleuniger- und Speichertechnologien zu ermöglichen.“ – Nathan Kalyanasundharam, Senior Fellow bei AMD
„Es ist mir eine Ehre, in den CXL-Vorstand gewählt zu werden. CXL wird eine Schlüsseltechnologie sein, um bahnbrechende speicherzentrierte Infrastrukturlösungen mit dem Ziel zu ermöglichen, die Leistung und Effizienz des Rechenzentrums zu verbessern. Microchip freut sich darauf, zur Entwicklung des CXL-Standards und der bestehenden Zusammenarbeit mit der Gen-Z-Organisation beizutragen.“ – Larrie Carr, Fellow, Technical Strategy and Architecture, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.
Schließen Sie sich den CXL-Branchenführern an
Die fördernden Gründerfirmen repräsentieren ein breites Spektrum an Branchenexpertise und umfassen führende Cloud-Service-Anbieter, Kommunikations-OEMs und System-OEMs. CXL heißt neue Mitglieder willkommen. Derzeit wird daran gearbeitet, innovative Anwendungsfälle, die die CXL-Technologie nutzen, sowie die Entwicklung der CXL-Spezifikation 2.0 zu erweitern, um die technischen Merkmale und Fähigkeiten der Norm zu verbessern.
Für Informationen zur Teilnahme wenden Sie sich bitte an [email protected].
Über Compute Express Link
Compute Express Link (CXL) Consortium wurde 2019 gegründet und widmet sich der Weiterentwicklung der CXL-Technologie, einer Hochgeschwindigkeits-CPU-Verbindungstechnologie, die die Leistung von Rechenzentren der nächsten Generation beschleunigt. CXL Consortium wird von den wichtigsten Branchenführern Alibaba, Cisco, Dell EMC, Facebook, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Intel Corporation und Microsoft geleitet. Diese Unternehmen bildeten ursprünglich eine offene Industriestandardgruppe, um technische Spezifikationen zu entwickeln, die bahnbrechende Leistungen für neue Nutzungsmodelle ermöglichen und gleichzeitig ein offenes Ökosystem für Rechenzentrumsbeschleuniger und andere Hochgeschwindigkeitsverbesserungen unterstützen. Weitere Informationen zum CXL Consortium finden Sie unter www.computeexpresslink.org.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005509/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT