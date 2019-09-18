Zynga Launches Spellbinding New Puzzle Adventure Game Merge Magic!

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced the worldwide launch of Merge Magic! - a brand new adventure puzzle game where players can lift the curse on mysterious new worlds by merging various creatures and by matching new items to win rewards that enable them to unlock enchanting new surprises along the way.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005006/en/
New Puzzle Adventure Game Merge Magic! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Merge Magic! is developed by Gram Games, the studio behind global hits like Merge Dragons!, 1010! and Six!. The game features lush, stunning new graphics and highly engaging gameplay that brings puzzle matching to your very own garden filled with unique and magical beasts. Have you ever wondered what a combined peacock and a cat would look like? In Merge Magic!, the ‘Peacat’ is just one of many never-before-seen, unimaginable hybrid animals you can discover in-game.
“We wanted to create a new puzzle game where players can merge anything together to create unique mythical creatures that no one has ever seen before,” said Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer of Gram Games. “The possibilities are rousing in Merge Magic!, taking our signature ‘match and hatch’ gameplay to bewitching new heights, offering players lots of in-depth exploration and immersing them throughout their journey. Our future in-game events will also offer the community different ways to interact and enjoy the gameplay, not least of all our planned events for this coming autumn and Halloween.”
In Merge Magic!, players will discover enchanted tales and quests in the mysterious world of Mythia, where they can combine everything into better and more powerful items for their journey through ‘merging’. In the game, the only hope to lift the curse from the bewitched land rests in the player’s extraordinary power to merge anything - eggs, trees, treasures, stars, magical flowers and even mythical creatures.
“Merge Magic! transports players to fantastical new worlds where they will discover mythical creatures like the powerful unicorn and feisty fairy and create never-before-seen hybrids like combining an elephant and a butterfly to make a butterphant,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “Players will find hours of enjoyment in discovering magical objects, creating creatures, and lifting curses on mysterious new realms.”
Eggs can hatch into magical wonders, which can evolve to uncover new, more powerful hybrid creatures. Players will encounter and solve challenging puzzle levels in which they match the items to win, then bring rewards back to their garden to collect and grow.
Get ready to reveal the magic as you merge your garden to perfection and nurture your amazing creations!
Game Features:
- Discover hundreds of fantastic objects to match, merge and interact with in over 80 challenges!
- Unearth fairies, unicorns, minotaurs and never-before-seen hybrid creatures like Peacats (peacock and cat) and many more.
- An evil curse has been placed on the garden: Fight off the fog and lift the curse to restore, and take back the creatures’ home!
- Watch out for witches: On your puzzle journey, you may cross paths with evil witches, so beware!
- Participate in frequent events and win advanced beings to take back to your garden.
Merge Magic! is now available for iOS and Android as a free download.
Editor’s Note:
- To view the supporting assets for Merge Magic! including the launch trailer, please click here.
About Zynga Inc.
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.
About Gram Games
Gram Games is a mobile game development studio, committed to delivering high quality social games that create real bonds through play. Founded in 2012, and recently acquired by Zynga in 2018, Gram Games has built a team of industry professionals focused on creating engaging games for mobile platforms in their London and Istanbul studios - including Merge Dragons! and 1010! For more information, visit www.gram.gs.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, the release of future Merge Magic! in-game events. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "outlook," "projected," “planned,” "intends," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "expect," and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations web site at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005006/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT