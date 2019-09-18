Zynga lanceert nieuw betoverend spel vol met puzzel-avonturen Merge Magic!

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), een wereldwijde leider op het gebied van interactieve entertainment, kondigde vandaag de wereldwijde lancering van Merge Magic! aan - een gloednieuw puzzel-avonturenspel waar spelers de vloek op mysterieuze nieuwe werelden kunnen opheffen door verschillende wezens samen te voegen en door nieuwe items te paren om beloningen te winnen waarmee onderweg nieuwe verrassingen ontgrendeld kunnen worden.
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005011/nl/
New Puzzle Adventure Game Merge Magic! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Merge Magic! is ontwikkeld door Gram Games, de studio verantwoordelijk voor hits zoals Merge Dragons!, 1010! en Six!. Het spel beschikt over weelderige, verbluffende nieuwe graphics en een zeer boeiende gameplay dat zorgt voor puzzel-matching in je eigen tuin vol met unieke en magische beesten. Heb je je ooit afgevraagd hoe een combinatie van een pauw en een kat eruit zou zien? In Merge Magic! is de ‘Paukat’ slechts een van de vele onvoorstelbare hybride dieren die je nooit eerder hebt gezien en die je in het spel kunt ontdekken.
“We wilden een nieuw puzzelspel maken waar spelers van alles kunnen samenvoegen om unieke mythische wezens te creëren die niemand ooit eerder gezien heeft,” aldus Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer van Gram Games. “Merge Magic!, met ons karakteristieke ‘match & hatch’-gameplay, heeft in toenemende mate mogelijkheden die tot betoverende nieuwe hoogten reiken, spelers zeer diepgaande verkenning biedt en hen tijdens hun reis laat onderdompelen. Onze toekomstige in-game evenementen zullen de gemeenschap ook verschillende manieren bieden om met elkaar te communiceren en van de gameplay te genieten, en niet in het minst al onze geplande evenementen voor deze komende herfst en Halloween.”
In Merge Magic! zullen spelers betoverde verhalen en speurtochten ontdekken in de mysterieuze wereld Mythia, waar ze, door het ‘samenvoegen’ van alles kunnen combineren om betere en krachtigere items te creëren voor hun reis. In het spel ligt de enige hoop om de vloek van het betoverde land op te heffen in de handen van de speler door zijn buitengewone kracht te gebruiken om van alles samen te voegen - eieren, bomen, schatten, sterren, magische bloemen en zelfs mythische wezens.
“Merge Magic!brengt spelers naar fantastische nieuwe werelden waar ze mythische wezens zullen ontdekken zoals de machtige eenhoorn en pittige fee en waar ze nooit eerder vertoonde hybriden kunnen creëren door een olifant en een vlinder te combineren om een vlindfant te maken,” aldus Bernard Kim, President voor Publishing bij Zynga. “Spelers zullen urenlang plezier beleven met het ontdekken van magische objecten, het creëren van wezens, en het opheffen van vloeken die rusten op mysterieuze nieuwe rijken.”
Eieren kunnen uitkomen in magische wonderen, die zich verder kunnen ontwikkelen om nieuwe, krachtigere hybride wezens te ontdekken. Spelers zullen te maken krijgen met uitdagende puzzelniveaus die zij kunnen oplossen door items te paren die ze dan kunnen winnen, en om de beloningen terug naar hun tuin te brengen om ze te verzamelen en te laten groeien.
Maak je klaar om de magie te onthullen terwijl je je tuin tot perfectie samenstelt en je geweldige creaties koestert!
Spelkenmerken:
- Ontdek honderden fantastische objecten die je in meer dan 80 uitdagingen kunt paren en samenvoegen en waarmee je kunt communiceren!
- Ontdek feeën, eenhoorns, minotaurussen en nooit eerder vertoonde hybride wezens zoals Paukats (pauw en kat) en nog veel meer.
- De tuin gaat gebukt onder een kwade vloek: Bestrijd de mist en hef de vloek op om het huis van de wezens te herstellen en terug te winnen!
- Kijk uit voor heksen: Tijdens je puzzelreis kunt je te maken krijgen met kwade heksen, pas dus goed op!
- Neem deel aan frequente evenementen en win geavanceerde wezens om je tuin terug te winnen.
Merge Magic! is nu gratis te downloaden vooriOS en Android.
Opmerking van de redacteur:
- Om de ondersteunende middelen voor Merge Magic! te kunnen zien, inclusief de lanceringstrailer, klik dan hier.
Over Zygna Inc.
Zynga is een wereldleider in interactief entertainment met een missie om de wereld via games te verbinden. Tot op heden hebben meer dan een miljard mensen de franchises van Zynga gespeeld, waaronder CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ en Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games zijn beschikbaar in meer dan 150 landen en kunnen wereldwijd op sociale platforms en mobiele apparaten worden gespeeld. Het bedrijf, opgericht in 2007, heeft zijn hoofdkantoor in San Francisco en verdere locaties in de Verenigde Staten, Canada, het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Ierland, India, Turkije en Finland. Ga voor meer informatie naar www.zynga.com of volg Zynga op Twitter en Facebook.
Over Gram Games
Gram Games is een ontwikkelingsstudio voor mobiele games, toegewijd aan het leveren van hoogwaardige sociale games die door het spelen een echte band creëren. Gram Games, opgericht in 2012 en in 2018 overgenomen door Zynga, heeft een team van professionals uit de industrie opgebouwd die zich, in hun studio's in Londen en Istanbul, richten op het maken van boeiende games voor mobiele platforms - waaronder Merge Dragons! en 1010! Ga voor meer informatie naar www.gram.gs.
Toekomstgerichte verklaring
Dit persbericht bevat toekomstgerichte uitspraken, onder meer gerelateerd aan de uitgave van toekomstige Merge Magic! in-game evenementen. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen omvatten vaak woorden zoals “perspectief,” “geprojecteerd,” “gepland,” “voornemens,” “zullen,” “anticiperen,” “geloven," “target,” “verwachten,” en andere termen met betrekking tot de toekomende tijd. De verwezenlijking of het succes van de zaken zoals beschreven door dergelijke toekomstige verklaringen omvatten belangrijke risico’s, onzekerheden en veronderstellingen. Buitensporig vertrouwen moet in dergelijke toekomstige verklaringen niet worden gesteld, aangezien die gebaseerd zijn op informatie die ons ter beschikking stond op de datum van dit bericht. Wij nemen geen verplichting op ons om dergelijke verklaringen te actualiseren. Meer informatie over deze risico’s, onzekerheden en veronderstellingen zijn, of zullen, in meer detail worden beschreven in onze publieke deponeringen bij de Securities and Exchange Commission (de “SEC”), waarvan kopieën verkregen kunnen worden door de website van onze Investor Relations te bezoeken via http://investor.zynga.com of de website van de SEC op www.sec.gov.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005011/nl/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT