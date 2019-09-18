Zynga startet packendes neues Puzzle-Abenteuerspiel Merge Magic!

|By Business Wire

September 18, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von interaktiver Unterhaltung, gab heute den weltweiten Start von Merge Magic! bekannt - ein brandneues Puzzle-Abenteuerspiel, in dem die Spieler den Fluch auf mysteriöse neue Welten aufheben können, indem sie verschiedene Kreaturen zusammenführen und neue Gegenstände kombinieren, um Belohnungen zu erhalten, mit denen sie unterwegs bezaubernde neue Überraschungen freischalten können.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005010/de/
New Puzzle Adventure Game Merge Magic! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Merge Magic! wird entwickelt von Gram Games, das Studio hinter globalen Hits wie Merge Dragons!, 1010! und Six!. Das Spiel bietet satte, atemberaubende neue Grafiken und ein äußerst ansprechendes Gameplay, das passende Puzzleteile in Ihren eigenen Garten bringt, der mit einzigartigen und magischen Tieren gefüllt ist. Haben Sie sich jemals gefragt, wie eine Kombination aus Pfau und Katze aussehen würde? In Merge Magic!, ist die „Pfaukatze“ nur eines von vielen vollkommen neuen, unvorstellbaren Hybridtieren, die Sie im Spiel entdecken können.
„Wir wollten ein neues Puzzlespiel schaffen, in dem die Spieler alles zusammenführen können, um einzigartige Fabelwesen zu erschaffen, die noch niemand zuvor gesehen hat“, sagte Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer von Gram Games. „Die Möglichkeiten von Merge Magic! sind enorm. Unser unverkennbares Gameplay zum „Mixen und Schlüpfen“ setzt neue Maßstäbe. Dies bietet den Spielern viele tiefgreifende Erkundungen und lässt sie während ihrer Reise in diese Welt eintauchen. Unsere zukünftigen In-Game-Events bieten der Community auch verschiedene Möglichkeiten, um zu interagieren und das Gameplay zu genießen. Vor allem all unsere geplanten Events für den kommenden Herbst und Halloween.“
In Merge Magic! werden die Spieler verzauberte Geschichten und Quests in der mysteriösen Welt von Mythia entdecken, wo sie alles zu besseren und mächtigeren Gegenständen für ihre Reise durch „Mischen“ kombinieren können. Im Spiel besteht die einzige Hoffnung, den Fluch des verzauberten Landes aufzuheben, in der außergewöhnlichen Kraft des Spielers, alles zu mischen - Eier, Bäume, Schätze, Sterne, magische Blumen und sogar Fabelwesen.
„Merge Magic! entführt die Spieler in fantastische neue Welten, in denen sie Fabelwesen wie das mächtige Einhorn und die temperamentvolle Fee entdecken und noch nie dagewesene Hybriden wie Schmetterfanten, eine Kombinationen aus Elefanten und Schmetterlingen, erschaffen können“, sagte Bernard Kim, Präsident des Verlags bei Zynga. „Die Spieler werden stundenlang Freude daran haben, magische Objekte zu entdecken, Kreaturen zu erschaffen und Flüche auf mysteriöse neue Bereiche aufzuheben.“
Aus Eiern können magische Wunder schlüpfen, die sich entwickeln können, um neue, mächtigere Hybridkreaturen zu enthüllen. Die Spieler werden auf herausfordernde Puzzle-Level stoßen und diese lösen. In diesen Leveln passen sie die Gegenstände an, um zu gewinnen, und bringen dann Belohnungen in ihren Garten zurück, um sie zu sammeln und diese wachsen zu lassen.
Machen Sie sich bereit, um die Magie zu enthüllen, während Sie Ihren Garten zur Perfektion zusammenführen und Ihre großartigen Kreationen pflegen!
Spielfeatures:
- Entdecken Sie Hunderte von fantastischen Objekten, um sie in über 80 Herausforderungen zu kombinieren, zu mischen und mit ihnen zu interagieren!
- Finden Sie Feen, Einhörner, Minotauren und noch nie dagewesene Hybriden wie Pfaukatzen (Pfau und Katze) und viele mehr.
- Ein böser Fluch wurde auf den Garten gelegt: Bekämpfen Sie den Nebel und heben Sie den Fluch auf, um ihn wiederherzustellen. Nehmen Sie die Kreaturen mit nach Hause!
- Achten Sie auf Hexen: Auf Ihrer Puzzle-Reise können Sie bösen Hexen über den Weg laufen. Passen Sie also auf!
- Nehmen Sie an häufigen Events teil und gewinnen Sie fortgeschrittene Wesen für Ihren Garten.
Merge Magic! ist jetzt verfügbar für iOS und Android als kostenloser Download.
Anmerkung des Verfassers:
- Zum Anzeigen der unterstützenden Elemente für Merge Magic! einschließlich des Starttrailers, klicken Sie bitte hier.
Über Zynga Inc.
Zynga ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von interaktiver Unterhaltung mit der Mission, die Welt durch Spiele zu verbinden. Bis heute haben mehr als eine Milliarde Menschen Zyngas Franchisen gespielt, darunter CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ und Zynga Poker™. Die Spiele von Zynga sind in mehr als 150 Ländern erhältlich und können weltweit über soziale Plattformen und mobile Geräte gespielt werden. Das 2007 gegründete Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Francisco und betreibt Niederlassungen in den USA, Kanada, Großbritannien, Irland, Indien, der Türkei und Finnland. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.zynga.com oder folgen Sie Zynga auf Twitter und Facebook.
Über Gram Games
Gram Games ist ein Entwicklungsstudio für mobile Spiele, das sich zum Ziel gesetzt hat, qualitativ hochwertige Social Games bereitzustellen, die im Spiel echte Bindungen schaffen. Das Unternehmen Gram Games wurde 2012 gegründet und im Jahr 2018 von Zynga übernommen. Das Unternehmen hat ein Team von Branchenexperten zusammengestellt, das sich auf die Entwicklung ansprechender Spiele für mobile Plattformen in seinen Studios in London und Istanbul konzentriert - einschließlich Merge Dragons! und 1010! Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.gram.gs.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, die sich unter anderem auf die Veröffentlichung von zukünftigen In-Game-Events von Merge Magic!. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen enthalten häufig Begriffe wie „Aussicht“, „Prognose“, „geplant“, „beabsichtigt“, „wird“, „davon ausgehen“, „glauben“, „Ziel“, „erwarten“ sowie Aussagen im Futur, die allgemein zukunftsgerichtet sind. Das Erreichen oder das Gelingen der in derartigen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen angesprochenen Themen sind mit erheblichen Risiken, Ungewissheiten und Annahmen verbunden. Es sollte kein absolutes Vertrauen in solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen gesetzt werden. Sie basieren auf den Informationen, die uns aktuell vorliegen. Wir übernehmen keine Verpflichtung, derartige Aussagen zu aktualisieren. Weitere Informationen über diese Risiken, Ungewissheiten und Annahmen sind jetzt oder in Zukunft detaillierter in unseren öffentlichen Einreichungen bei der Securities and Exchange Commission (der „SEC“) beschrieben, die Sie über unsere Webseite für Anlegerpflege unter http://investor.zynga.com oder die Webseite der SEC unter www.sec.gov beziehen können.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005010/de/
