Kony Announces Digital Innovation Award Winners at Kony Accelerate 2019 Event

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
As digital innovation disrupts traditional business models, Kony, Inc., the fastest-growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, recognized organizations that made remarkable progress in their digital transformation. The 2019 Kony Digital Innovation Award winners for Kony Quantum and Kony DBX were honored at the Kony Accelerate 2019 event. Winners include Amway, Hancock Whitney Bank, McDonald’s, Michaels, Oceaneering, ORNL Federal Credit Union, Partners Federal Credit Union, and UN International Organization of Migration.
Kony Quantum selected noteworthy winners that successfully drove digital innovation for their organization across a diverse number of industries:
- Amway, the Ada Michigan-based #1 direct selling company earns the Digital Transformation Award for leveraging mobile to fully re-imagine itself, harness digital innovation, and boost the company’s sales. Amway wanted to be more relevant in the new gig-economy and become a digital disruptor. Amway created its own disruption by putting new digital tools in the hands of its global direct-sales force. As a result, sales numbers rose to $8.8 billion in 2018, due in large part to Amway’s investment in delivering new digital experiences to its Amway Business Owners.
- The Community Impact Award goes to the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM). Established in 1951, IOM is the leading inter-governmental organization in the field of migration and works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. IOM works to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration, to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to assist in the search for practical solutions to migration problems and to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people. Its revolutionary MigApp harnesses the power of mobile to connect migrants and provide trusted information and practical advice they can use as they travel to a new country.
- McDonald’s earns the Coolest Feature Award for its innovative MHQ mobile app. In June of 2018, McDonald’s cut the ribbon on their new world headquarters in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The new building is one of the finest examples of next-generation smart workplace designed buildings. Among its many great design features is the MHQ app, which is built on the Kony Quantum omni-channel, low-code platform. The MHQ app was recognized for its in-building way-finding feature, which helps employees conveniently navigate throughout the building, book a conference room, and even find the nearest coffee bar.
- Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, earns the Customer Experience Award for its mobile app which makes every part of the customer journey easier through its unique conversational AI capability.
- The Speed to Market Award goes to Oceaneering for its successful start-to-finish deployment of an internal Progressive Web App (PWA) in just two weeks. The rapid pace continues as the company’s roadmap for PWA apps scales across the organization.
Kony DBX, the leading provider of digital banking and low-code platform solutions, selected banks and credit unions that made noteworthy strides in innovation and customer experience.
- Hancock Whitney is based in Gulfport, Mississippi and operates financial centers across the gulf-coast region. Hancock Whitney harnessed digital banking to differentiate the user experience with its customers to improve overall customer satisfaction and loyalty, as well as create a more unified, end-to-end digital banking service.
- ORNL Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in East Tennessee. Always looking for unique ways to serve their members through better convenience, technology and experience, ORNL FCU developed an enterprise mobility strategy built on Kony DBX’s cloud-based digital banking platform to help retain and grow its member base. ORNL FCU recently added Kony DBX online banking to round out their multi-channel member experience.
- Partners Federal Credit Union is the official credit union for The Walt Disney Company cast members (as employees are referred to) and their family members. Partners was able to drive immediate increases in user adoption, user retention, mobile deposits, and other key performance indicators. The credit union continues to grow its partnership with Kony as they evolve their omni-channel banking strategy. By leveraging digital banking, they were able to achieve a 20 percent increase in mobile deposits, 64 percent increase in mobile Visa payments, and 34 percent increase in share transactions.
Kony DBX represents a major advancement to help banks and credit unions deliver frictionless digital experiences to customers across every point of interaction. Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions supported by an expansive partner network.
Kony Quantum combines the ease of use and speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions for both employees and consumer-facing apps on a unified platform, resulting in greater speed and productivity.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.
For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005218/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT