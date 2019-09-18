Zynga lanza un nuevo y fascinante juego de aventura de rompecabezas, Merge Magic!

|By Business Wire
|
September 18, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), líder mundial en entretenimiento interactivo, anunció hoy el lanzamiento internacional de Merge Magic!, un nuevo juego de aventura de rompecabezas en el que los jugadores levantan la maldición impuesta sobre nuevos y misteriosos mundos al fusionar las distintas criaturas y hacer coincidir los elementos nuevos para ganar las recompensas que les permitirán desbloquear las sorpresas mágicas que aparecen en el camino.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005018/es/
New Puzzle Adventure Game Merge Magic! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Merge Magic! fue desarrollado por Gram Games, el estudio detrás de éxitos mundiales como Merge Dragons!, 1010! y Six!. El juego presenta gráficos nuevos e impactantes, y una experiencia de juego sumamente atractiva, que lleva el rompecabezas a tu propio jardín lleno de bestias únicas y mágicas. ¿Alguna vez te has preguntado qué aspecto tendría la combinación de un pavo real con un gato? En Merge Magic!, el “Peacat” (o “Pavogato”) es solo uno de los muchos animales híbridos inimaginables nunca antes vistos que puedes descubrir en el juego.
“Queríamos crear un juego de rompecabezas nuevo, donde los jugadores pudieran fusionar cualquier cosa para crear criaturas mitológicas únicas que nadie haya visto antes”, dijo Eren Yanik, director de Producto de Gram Games. “¡Las posibilidades son cada vez mayores con Merge Magic! porque llevan a nuestro típico juego de ‘combinar y crear’ a otro nivel y les ofrecen a los jugadores una exploración a fondo que los absorbe durante todo su recorrido. Nuestros futuros eventos de juego también ofrecerán a la comunidad diversas maneras de interactuar y disfrutar del juego, en particular todos los eventos que tenemos previstos para este otoño y Halloween”.
En Merge Magic!, los jugadores descubrirán cuentos y aventuras encantadas en el misterioso mundo de Mythia, donde mediante la “fusión” pueden combinar todo y crear elementos que son más apropiados y poderosos para su recorrido. En el juego, la única esperanza de levantar la maldición de la tierra embrujada yace en el extraordinario poder del jugador para fusionar cualquier cosa: huevos, árboles, tesoros, estrellas, flores mágicas e incluso criaturas mitológicas.
“Merge Magic! transporta a los jugadores a mundos nuevos y fantásticos donde descubrirán criaturas mitológicas, como el unicornio poderoso y el hada peleadora, y crearán híbridos nunca antes vistos cuando combinen un elefante con una mariposa para hacer un butterphant (o marifante)”, dijo Bernard Kim, presidente de Publicaciones de Zynga. “Los jugadores se divertirán durante horas descubriendo objetos mágicos, creando criaturas y levantando maldiciones en misteriosos reinos nuevos”.
De los huevos pueden nacer maravillas mágicas, que a la vez pueden evolucionar para descubrir criaturas híbridas nuevas y más poderosas. Los jugadores encontrarán y resolverán niveles de rompecabezas exigentes en los que deberán hacer coincidir elementos para ganar y llevarse las recompensas a sus jardines para recoger y cultivar.
¡Prepárate para revelar la magia al fusionar tu jardín a la perfección y cuidar de tus increíbles creaciones!
Características del juego:
- ¡Descubre cientos de objetos fantásticos para combinar, fusionar e interactuar en más de 80 desafíos!
- Descubre hadas, unicornios, minotauros y criaturas híbridas nunca antes vistas, como los Peacats (mezcla de pavo real y gato) y muchos más.
- Se ha impuesto una maldición sobre el jardín: ¡lucha contra la niebla y levanta la maldición para recuperar y restablecer el hogar de las criaturas!
- Cuídate de las brujas: en tu recorrido de rompecabezas, es posible que te cruces con brujas malvadas, ¡así que ten cuidado!
- Participa en eventos frecuentes y gana seres avanzados para llevarte de regreso a tu jardín.
Merge Magic! ya está disponible para iOS y Android como descarga gratuita.
Nota del editor:
- Para ver el material de apoyo de Merge Magic!, incluido el avance del lanzamiento, haz clic aquí.
Acerca de Zynga Inc.
Zynga es un líder global en entretenimiento interactivo con una misión de conectar el mundo a través de juegos. A la fecha, más de mil millones de personas han jugado franquicias de Zynga, incluso CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ y Zynga Poker™. Los juegos de Zynga están disponibles en más de 150 países y se juegan en plataformas sociales y dispositivos móviles en todo el mundo. Fundada en 2007, la compañía tiene sede en San Francisco y locales en los EE. UU., Canadá, Reino Unido, Irlanda, India, Turquía y Finlandia. Para obtener más información, visita www.zynga.com, siga a Zynga en Twitter y en Facebook.
Acerca de Gram Games
Gram Games es un estudio de desarrollo de juegos para dispositivos móviles, comprometido con la oferta de juegos para redes sociales de alta calidad que crean vínculos reales a través del juego. Fundado en 2012 y recientemente adquirido por Zynga en 2018, Gram Games ha creado un equipo de profesionales de la industria focalizados en crear juegos atractivos para plataformas móviles en sus estudios de Londres y Estambul, entre los que se incluyen Merge Dragons! y 1010! Para obtener más información, visita www.gram.gs.
Declaraciones a futuro
Este comunicado de prensa contiene declaraciones a futuro relacionadas con, entre otras cosas, el lanzamiento de eventos de juego deMerge Magic! en el futuro. Las declaraciones a futuro, a veces, incluyen palabras como “observará”, “proyectará”, “planeará”, “simulará”, “hará”, “anticipará”, “creerá”, “abordará”, “esperará” y las oraciones en futuro son por lo general declaraciones a futuro. El logro o el éxito de los asuntos que abarcan dichas declaraciones a futuro implican riesgos, incertidumbres y suposiciones importantes. No se debe depositar una confianza indebida en dichas declaraciones a futuro, que se basan en la información que tenemos disponible a la fecha que se menciona en este documento. No asumimos ninguna obligación de actualizar dichas declaraciones. Puedes o podrás encontrar más información sobre estos riesgos, incertidumbres y suposiciones en nuestras presentaciones públicas ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (la “SEC”), cuyas copias se pueden conseguir al ingresar a nuestro sitio web de Relaciones con los Inversores en http://investor.zynga.com o en el sitio web de la SEC, en www.sec.gov.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
