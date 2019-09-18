BrightEdge Automates SEO with the Launch of BrightEdge Autopilot at Share19 

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
BrightEdge, the global leader in organic search and content performance, today, unveiled BrightEdge Autopilot and the deployment of the industry’s first self-driving SEO technology. Made possible through a series of technology investments and targeted acquisitions, marketers can now auto-optimize mobile and fully automate the most critical and time-consuming of SEO tasks.
Following on from the groundbreaking release of BrightEdge Instant, which brought real-time insights and recommendations to marketers for search and digital channels, such as YouTube and Amazon, BrightEdge Autopilot auto-optimizes many aspects of SEO including mobile.
“No longer do marketers have to wait to get things done,” said Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. “For the last 10 years BrightEdge has been analyzing billions of webpages and data points to understand where, when, and how to intelligently automate SEO for optimal performance. Today’s announcement is a massive step forward for the SEO industry and our customers as we take complex and time-consuming tasks and make them simple but drastically impactful for business outcomes.”
Navigating opportunities in SEO and Mobile: Turning Challenges into Opportunity
New research released today by BrightEdge shows that 53.5% (up from 51% last year) of website traffic comes from organic search. This presents a huge opportunity for marketers to automate and optimize their most important marketing channels with speed, precision and scale.
Automating and Optimizing SEO: Unified in One Platform
BrightEdge Instant gave marketers the capability to conduct real-time research and optimize content all within one platform. The impact is instantaneous since marketers no longer have to struggle with disparate and unconnected data silos and the inflexibility of narrow point solutions. This foundational, real-time technology architecture – built around the industry’s largest set of high-fidelity data in an AI-powered platform – paved the way for BrightEdge Autopilot.
BrightEdge Autopilot: Trilibis Technology Acquisition and Integration
BrightEdge recently acquired technology developed by mobile solutions pioneer Trilibis and hired its former CTO, Meyyappan Alagappan. Triibis technology – which has been deployed already to hundreds of large enterprises - has now been transformed and integrated into the BrightEdge Autopilot solution. “It’s amazing how fast we’ve been able to roll out new capabilities with BrightEdge Autopilot that use state-of-the-art AI to eliminate a lot of the overhead typically associated with content optimization,” said Alagappan.
BrightEdge Autopilot now adds hundreds more global deployments across consumer brands, media companies and enterprises. BrightEdge Autopilot brings smart, end-to-end automation of SEO, now adding mobile page and image optimization. Within 6 months of deployment, over 1,000 brands are now using BrightEdge Autopilot to power Self-Driving SEO.
Brands across numerous industry verticals have seen dramatic performance improvements – 30-50% in Retail and upwards of 200-300% in Manufacturing and in Automotive!
BrightEdge Labs and Mergers & Acquisitions Initiative
Following on from the formation of the BrightEdge Innovation Circle (BIC) - an environment for key customers to gain early access to key innovations – a new M&A team has been formed to evaluate potential new acquisitions already in the pipeline. According to Tom Ziola, former Microsoft executive and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at venture firm Kleiner Perkins who is now heading up the new BrightEdge M&A team, “BrightEdge, with its large and growing customer base and strong financials, is in a great position to accelerate delivery of high-impact customer solutions and take advantage of industry consolidation trends we see across the martech landscape.”
At BrightEdge Share19 on 19th September, hundreds of marketers from leading global brands are convening in New York to learn more about the ground-breaking technology. In its ninth year, Share has been recognized by Forbes and Inc.com as a “leading industry event for digital marketers by digital marketers.” You can read more about Share19, digital marketing speakers and its new CMO insights panel here.
About BrightEdge
BrightEdge, the global leader in enterprise organic search and content performance, empowers marketers to transform online content into business results, such as traffic, conversions, and revenue. The BrightEdge platform is powered by a sophisticated deep-learning engine and is the only company capable of web-wide, real-time measurement of content engagement across all digital channels, including search, social, and mobile. BrightEdge’s 1,800+ customers include global brands, such as Microsoft and Adobe as well as 57 of the Fortune 100. The company has eight offices worldwide and is headquartered in Foster City, California.
Visit our website: www.brightedge.com
Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/brightedge
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brightedge
Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/seoplatform
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005041/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT