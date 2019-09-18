Vidyard Extends Partnership with Adobe to Bring Industry-Leading Video Hosting and Analytics to Marketo Engage Customers

|By Business Wire
|
|September 18, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Vidyard, a leading video platform for business, today announced an expanded partnership with Adobe to bring the power of video content and video engagement analytics to B2B marketing teams around the world. Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud, is a complete solution for B2B marketers responsible for transforming the customer experience by engaging across every stage of complex buying journeys. The new partnership enables businesses to easily add video hosting, publishing, optimization, and analytics to their Marketo Engage deployments, and to integrate video with their lead and account-based marketing automation programs. Through this partnership, Marketo Engage customers can now work directly with a Marketo Engage sales representative to add Vidyard to their Marketo Engage contracts. This means working with one trusted advisor to build a holistic marketing solution that includes video.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005143/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Marketers are Embracing Video as a Richer Way to Engage Audiences
Marketing teams are putting more focus on incorporating video into their marketing mix to better engage with prospects and connect on a more personal level. They’re producing more video content than ever before and using it across a broader range of marketing programs and channels.
According to Vidyard’s 2019 Video in Business Benchmark Report, large enterprise organizations created, on average, more than 500 videos each last year. Those videos are being used to support website landing pages, email marketing, ABM, social media engagement, and more. Many of those businesses still rely on traditional video hosting platforms like YouTube and Vimeo, which lack the ability to scale video content management efficiently, to customize the playback experience for conversions, or to track video engagement insights by individual lead or account. Vidyard delivers these capabilities and more to help marketers easily scale their use of video while maximizing the impact and value of each asset.
“Vidyard’s connection with Marketo Engage has made it easy for us to track interest in our videos from both known and unknown viewers,” said Chris Perez, senior manager of Marketing Technology for McKesson. “The integration allows us to understand whether our content resonated with a particular individual, account or target demographic, and helps guide our future content strategy decisions.”
Bringing Video and Marketing Automation Together
“We’re thrilled to partner with Adobe to bring video hosting and analytics to organizations of every size that depend on Marketo Engage. There’s no reason why video content shouldn’t be tracked the same way marketing teams track other pieces of high-performing marketing content,” says Devon Galloway, co-founder and CTO of Vidyard. “Our extended partnership will help organizations manage their video content with ease while unlocking the power of video engagement data directly within Marketo Engage.”
Vidyard’s video marketing capabilities for Marketo Engage help marketers to work smarter and more effectively to:
- Customize and optimize video playback experience: With Vidyard’s video player, marketers can customize the look-and-feel of their video playback experience while adding in-video calls-to-action including Marketo Engage forms, gates, links, and more to generate and nurture leads and target accounts. Marketers can also create custom playlists, choose-your-own-path experiences, and hyper-personalized video experiences.
- Gain a detailed view into video analytics: Access Vidyard’s viewer analytics directly inside Marketo Engage, allowing marketers to optimize videos, score leads and accounts based on engagement, and effectively tailor next steps. Detailed analytics help marketers qualify their most engaged leads and accounts faster by tracking which videos they are watching and how long they’ve engaged in each.
- Upload, store, and share unlimited video assets: Marketers can manage videos with ease and have complete control of their content and data. Upload, store, and share as many videos as you’d like with predictable annual costs.
- Showcase videos in an organized, branded, and distraction-free channel: Keeping audiences engaged is key, which is why Vidyard offers Video Hubs to showcase a company’s collection of videos on a branded webpage. Marketers have the flexibility to customize the pages and facilitate content consumption to meet their goals, with easy access to player analytics and insights.
“Let’s face it – video is highly engaging, and that’s why it’s becoming a critical part of the marketing mix and why we deepened our partnership with Vidyard – to make it easier for Marketo Engage customers to include video in their marketing strategy,” says Brian Glover, director of product marketing, Marketo Engage, Adobe. “When you know how your customers engage with your video content and can leverage that data with the power of automation to personalize every touchpoint, it creates exceptional experiences that move leads and target accounts through the customer journey faster.”
More Information:
- Vidyard and Marketo Engage: https://www.vidyard.com/integrations/marketo/
- Vidyard for Marketo: https://launchpoint.marketo.com/vidyard/vidyard-for-marketo
- Adobe blog post: https://theblog.adobe.com/adobe-accelerates-customer-experience-management-for-b2b-marketers-with-video-capabilities-from-vidyard/
About Vidyard
Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, LinkedIn, Citibank and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers.
