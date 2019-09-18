Platform Science Selects Airgain as Antenna Partner for Connected Fleet Management Solutions

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has been chosen by Platform Science, an enterprise IoT fleet management platform, as its connectivity partner. Airgain also commenced volume shipments in Q3-2018 of its ULTRAMAX GLASS 4-in-1 antenna, in a customized configuration specifically addressing Platform Science’s key connectivity and installation requirements.

Platform Science's future-first integrated solutions enable customers and developers to access valuable transportation data in real-time. The company's open platform is designed to equip customers with the flexibility and control to easily integrate innovative third-party applications.

“Platform Science is changing the fleet trucking industry with a platform that enables easy integration of key capabilities into a single solution that relies on multi-faceted wireless connectivity to deliver maximum impact,” said Reed Pangborn, Vice President of Sales, North America of Airgain. “We are delighted to be able to deliver a solution for Platform Science customers that is tailored to their exacting needs and delivers across all key performance metrics.”

“Reliable, high-performance connectivity is an absolute must for our enterprise fleet customers and their drivers,” said Jeff Hall, Vice President Customer Support/Field Engineering for Platform Science. “The ULTRAMAX GLASS antenna from Airgain has proven to be an excellent choice. The compact single form factor supports multiple in-cabin mounting choices and minimizes installation time and vehicle downtime. We are confident our customers are receiving a best-in-class solution with Airgain."

The Airgain Solution

For Platform Science, Airgain helps address the wireless connectivity requirements for real-time communication between applications, trucks, and customers to help ensure fleets meet electronic logging device (ELD) requirements in addition to providing key telematics and vehicle data. The Airgain solution turns a fleet vehicle into an IoT hub with a built-in, connected vehicle device that connects to the Airgain antenna. The solution enables communication of critical information and supports edge computing to allow real-time monitoring of key metrics and vehicle performance.

Airgain spent several months working with Platform Science to address key customer requirements, such as the need for unobtrusive interior mounting and multiple communications options, including external GPS capability for tablet connectivity. With tablet GPS being notoriously bouncy, enterprise fleets need a telematics device architecture that can provide a quality GPS signal directly to their tablets.

The result is the custom designed ULTRAMAX GLASS product that provides a sleek form factor for mounting in-dash and supports two high gain MIMO Cellular/LTE antennas, one Wi-Fi antenna, and a GPS antenna with coverage for GPS and GLONASS satellite systems.

The ULTRAMAX GLASS antennas for Platform Science’s solution are designed in California. This combination enables Airgain to quickly design and build custom antennas that match its customers exacting requirements, with an industry leading lead time.

More details can be found at http://www.airgain.com/products/antenna-plus/fleet-public-safety/ultramax-glass/.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About Platform Science

Founded in 2014, Platform Science replaces legacy telematics solutions with a revolutionary IoT ecosystem designed to unlock the value of disconnected data streams throughout the transportation and logistics industry. Partnering with industry leaders across the supply chain, Platform Science has developed tools that provide first-of-their-kind solutions to today's problems, and an unlimited canvas to innovate and create new solutions as our customer's needs, business, and industries evolve. At a time when both regulation and innovation are causing change at a pace never seen before, Platform Science was built to arm its customers with the tools to compete with change, and come out ahead. For more information, visit www.platformscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of Airgain’s antenna solutions and ability to meet customer requirements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

