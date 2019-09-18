Aural Analytics, Inc. Selected to Chair Voice Session at the 10th Annual CNS Summit

|By Business Wire
September 18, 2019
Aural Analytics, Inc., a privately held digital health company focused on building the world’s most advanced speech analytics platform today announced its selection to chair the voice session at the 10th Annual CNS Summit. The session will be moderated by Visar Berisha, Ph.D., co-founder and chief analytics officer at Aural Analytics and will include a primer on the complexities of vocal digital biomarkers in clinical trial settings as well as a panel discussion on the real-world efficacy of such technologies. The 2019 CNS Summit will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 in Boca Raton, Fla.
“On behalf of the Scientific Program Committee, I am very pleased to welcome Aural Analytics as the chair of our voice spotlight session,” said Amir Kalali, M.D., chief curator and chairman of the CNS Summit. “We are known at CNS Summit as the forum that is always predicting important trends that will be impacting the life sciences. Voice is a great example of this. Aural Analytics’ experience and track record in this area made them a logical choice to chair the session. I’m confident they’ll bring an objective and engaging discussion to our meeting participants.”
Joining Dr. Berisha on stage will be a selection of pharmaceutical industry representatives, each with a unique position and experience. Confirmed panelists to date will include:
- Michael Gold, M.D., vice president, neuroscience development, AbbVie
- Zheng Yang, Ph.D., global head of technology and data innovation, customer value division at Boehringer Ingelheim
- Brian Harel, Ph.D., associate scientific director, global clinical science, neuroscience therapeutic area unit at Takeda
The panel will discuss challenges and successes for vocal biomarkers in clinical trials. The session will focus on a real-world example of efficacy in a globally distributed, multi-language, multi-platform clinical trial where data was collected in-clinic and at-home from a large cohort of patients.
“Speaking is the most complicated thing we do as a species and the speech signal is rich in data. Mining it for clinically relevant and clinically interpretable information is challenging,” said Dr. Berisha. “In this session we will discuss the limitations facing traditional data-driven AI solutions to this problem and present an alternative model-driven approach that has worked. We hope this informative session will help the different stakeholders in clinical trial design gain a deeper understanding of methods and service models that can deliver meaningful outcome measures.”
The vocal biomarker session will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 in the Mizner Center at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla.
The CNS Summit is a platform to catalyze change, and a community passionate about shaping the future of the life sciences, with a focus on collaboration, innovation and technology. The CNS Summit is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. CNS Summit 2019 is taking place Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2019 in Boca Raton, Fla. For more information, visit www.cnssummit.org.
Aural Analytics, Inc. is a privately held digital health company developing the world’s most advanced speech analytics platform, built on a foundation of 25 years of speech neuroscience research and data. The Company’s platform technology is based on pioneering research from Arizona State University and reinforced by multiple high-caliber peer-reviewed publications from co-founders Julie Liss, Ph.D. and Visar Berisha, Ph.D. Winners of the 2017 Global SCRIP Award for Best Technology in Clinical Trials, Aural Analytics’ first-to-market technology platform powers health applications all over the world. The Company maintains headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and Facebook.
