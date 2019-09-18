Onderzoek van Reply toont enorm potentieel voor quantumcomputing, nu deze bijna klaar is voor de markt

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 09:18 AM EDT
Het onderzoek van Reply, uitgevoerd met het trendplatform SONAR, laat zien hoever de ontwikkeling van quantumcomputing is gevorderd. Het doel van het onderzoek was na te gaan hoeveel rekenkracht uit het gebruik van quantumcomputers op dit moment wordt gebruikt in een commerciële omgeving.
Quantumcomputers zijn in staat rekenprocessen die jaren duren terug te brengen tot uren of minuten, en problemen op te lossen waar zelfs de meest geavanceerde conventionele computers hun grenzen bereiken. Quantumcomputing heeft de potentie enorme vooruitgang mogelijk te maken, met name op het gebied van zelflerende systemen, kunstmatige intelligentie en big data.
De artikelen die worden geanalyseerd op het trendplatform SONAR, en de toename van het aantal octrooiaanvragen op dit gebied, laten zien hoe revolutionaire systemen, aangedreven door quantumcomputing, de weg hebben geopend naar de ontwikkeling van bedrijvigheid op verschillende terreinen: van computerwetenschap tot cyberbeveiliging en van financiële diensten tot logistiek.
Computerwetenschap
De trend in de richting van quantumcomputers binnen de computerwetenschap heeft zich gestaag versneld sinds 2013. Analisten van Morgan Stanley voorspellen dat de markt voor high-end quantumcomputers in 2025 vrijwel zal zijn verdubbeld en een omvang zal bereiken van tien miljard dollar per jaar. De ontwikkeling van quantumcomputers is in een stroomversnelling geraakt, met name sinds technologiereuzen hebben geïnvesteerd in en zich hebben toegelegd op de technologie. Met name aankondigingen en marktlanceringen van IBM zijn positief ontvangen in de media.
Cyberbeveiliging
Het potentieel van quantumcomputers is veel hoger dan de prestaties van de huidige systemen en opent zodoende de weg naar een nieuw kennistijdperk. En hoewel dit een interessant vooruitzicht is, kan quantumcomputing ook een aanzienlijke bedreiging vormen voor de cyberveiligheid. Dit betekent dat de bescherming van commerciële transacties en gegevensoverdracht in sommige gevallen een geheel nieuwe opzet vergt. Quantumcyberbeveiliging beantwoordt deze uitdaging met geraffineerde maatregelen, zoals quantumsleuteldistributie, quantumveilige algoritmen en zogeheten quantumtoevalsgeneratoren. Geen enkele overheidsinstelling of onderneming kan weglopen voor de ontwikkeling van "quantumveilige" oplossingen. China vervult een voortrekkersrol met initiatieven als de Micius-satelliet met quantumfunctionaliteit en de oprichting van een nationale netwerkinfrastructuur.
Financiële diensten
Veel financiële dienstverleners erkennen het potentieel van quantumcomputing en het vermogen ervan om nieuwe toepassingsopties mogelijk te maken, van portfolio-optimalisatie tot fraudedetectie en van nieuwe betaalsystemen tot flitshandel. De investeringen zijn de laatste jaren gestaag gegroeid: grote ondernemingen als Goldman Sachs, RBS en Citigroup hebben quantumcomputing al omarmd en werven op dit moment talent om de concurrentie een stap voor te blijven.
Logistiek en transport
Ook sommige bedrijven in de logistiek- en transportsector doen hun voordeel met quantumcomputing. Dit blijkt uit de bekendmaking van Daimler en Honda aan het begin van 2018 waarin de intentie werd uitgesproken om quantumcomputers van IBM aan te schaffen, en uit de groei van de investeringen van veel lucht- en ruimtevaartbedrijven in onderzoek naar de rol van quantumcomputing. Volkswagen heeft in januari 2019 bekendgemaakt quantumcomputing in te zetten voor verkeersmanagement.
Filippo Rizzante, CTO van Reply, merkt op over het nieuwe trendrapport: "We zullen veel innovaties zien in de informatietechnologie die zijn geïnspireerd door quantumcomputers. De race voor bedrijven om algoritmen voor quantumcomputing te ontwikkelen voor het oplossen van problemen die voorheen als onoverkomelijk werden beschouwd, is begonnen. Quantumcomputing betekent het einde van de bestaande encryptiebenaderingen en zal leiden tot een ongekende opkomst van kunstmatige intelligentie."
Het rapport over quantumcomputing maakt deel uit van een reeks rapporten over de volgende onderwerpen: mens-machine-interfaces, kunstmatige intelligentie, detailhandelrevolutie en IoT voor consumenten.
Het volledige onderzoek is hier te lezen.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] is gespecialiseerd in het ontwerp en de implementatie van oplossingen die zijn gebaseerd op nieuwe communicatiekanalen en digitale media. Als netwerk van uiterst gespecialiseerde bedrijven, specificeert en ontwikkelt Reply bedrijfsmodellen die mogelijk zijn geworden door de nieuwe modellen op basis van big data, cloudcomputing, digitale media en het Internet of Things. Reply biedt adviezen, systeemintegratie en digitale services aan organisaties in de telecom- en mediasector, de industrie- en dienstensector, het bank- en verzekeringswezen en de publieke sector. www.reply.com
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005561/nl/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT