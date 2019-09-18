St. Louis Switches to Hart InterCivic System for Secure Paper Ballot Voting

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 09:41 AM EDT
County voters will cast secure paper ballots using Hart InterCivic’s Verity system when they go to the polls this November, thanks to rigorous testing and research by the St. Louis County Election Board. Its evaluation led to the choice of Verity® Voting to replace a 13-year old system from another vendor.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005579/en/
At the polling place, Verity eliminates guesswork about how many ballots are needed at each precinct. A ballot is printed specifically for each voter to hand mark. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ballot accuracy and ease of casting a ballot were top considerations for the evaluation committee, which included subject-matter expert employees and an independent cybersecurity expert. Beginning in January, this group screened vendors, scheduled public demonstrations, reviewed feedback, consulted with other municipalities across the country and researched legislative and other requirements.
The result was the Board’s unanimous decision to choose Verity.
The new system “preserves the accuracy, efficiency and fairness of our elections,” the Board wrote in an announcement after the decision. “A voter can cast a vote and that vote is counted without an opportunity for an outside agency to change or affect that vote.”
“Congratulations to the voters of St. Louis County. Your peers have chosen Verity, with the highest standards and highest customer confidence,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions.
“Hart is new to Missouri, but our election expertise is built on decades of hands-on partnerships with jurisdictions across the U.S. We look forward to serving St. Louis County with integrity and enthusiasm for democracy.”
Certified by Missouri’s Secretary of State and Election Division in May, Verity delivers a secure paper trail and will relieve worries related to ballot shortages at polling places in St. Louis County.
Under St. Louis County’s current voting method, officials must guess how many ballots need to be pre-printed, potentially running out or having to destroy extras. Verity saves money and time with printing in the polling location
With Verity, the correct ballot style will be printed after each voter has been checked in at the polling place. The voter hand marks the ballot and feeds it into a scanning device where markings are tabulated. Unlike “barcode” systems, the markings themselves are read and counted. The paper ballot is safely preserved for recounts or audits.
In listing benefits of the new system, the Election Board also noted that Verity “eliminates human error when printing out a ballot.” For example, some polling places serve voters from 7 different precincts, needing 7 different ballots. Verity will access the correct ballot electronically - every time.
The Board, a bi-partisan, state-mandated, appointed group of residents responsible for all public elections in the County, also pointed out that “the equipment is easy to store, transport and set up. It requires little maintenance and is not reliant on expensive software upgrades.”
Verity will debut in 30 of the County’s polling places that have elections this year. By November 2020, it will serve all 750,000 registered voters.
Hart has seen a steady increase in demand for Verity across the U.S., as counties prepare for 2020 elections. Now that St. Louis County has chosen Verity, Braithwaite expects more Missouri counties to select Hart’s secure and efficient technology to replace older systems.
“Hart pioneered digital ballot scanning, and Verity protects every step of the election process,” said Braithwaite. “Verity is a trustworthy, secure election solution backed by Hart’s signature service and reliability. We are proud to deliver what Missouri voters need and want.”
Learn more about Verity: www.hartintercivic.com/state/missouri/
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005579/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT