Confluent Announces New Global Headquarters Amid Surging Demand for Event-Streaming Platforms

|September 18, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, today announced it is expanding its global footprint to address worldwide demand for event streaming platforms. With a new headquarters office opening in Mountain View and employee growth throughout the company’s 20 offices worldwide, Confluent has grown its global workforce to 900 people to meet the market demand for scalable and reliable event streaming solutions.
Founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka® in 2014, Confluent pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. The ability to ingest and draw insights on data in real-time is a proven competitive advantage for companies as they strive to meet increasingly stringent customer demands. This is why organizations around the world are racing to make event streaming a core part of their businesses, driving increased demand for Confluent.
“Great companies are built by great teams, but a great team doesn't necessarily need a fancy office,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Confluent is proof – we got our start in my co-founder's living room. But to accelerate our mission of putting an event streaming platform at the heart of every business, our new spaces in Mountain View, San Francisco, and Bengaluru, combined with our first class support for a distributed workforce, enable us to attract and hire the best people in the world, wherever they are.”
Mountain View, Calif. Headquarters
Confluent’s new global headquarters, located at 899 W. Evelyn Avenue in Mountain View, spans more than 75,000 square-feet. The modern and airy space features abundant natural light, a 5,000 square-foot rooftop garden overlooking downtown Mountain View, and has earned a LEED Gold certification. The building also offers employees access to its gym, cafe, a three-minute walk from the Mountain View Caltrain station and access to dozens of restaurants within a five-minute walk from the office.
New Offices in Bangaluru and San Francisco
The company has also opened a beautiful new San Francisco office located in the heart of SOMA at 524 3rd St. The new space offers employees several settings for team collaboration, including state-of-the-art conference and breakout rooms, a large, open kitchen and seating area, as well as a full game room.
Confluent’s India team has opened its first office in the region located in the heart of Bangaluru’s bustling IT corridor. Confluent’s India office is located at the Helios Business Park on Outer Ring Road and features abundant natural light, in-house breakfast and lunch facilities, and a well equipped gym. The facility is conveniently accessible from various popular localities within the area.
Building on an Award Winning Workplace
Confluent continues its rapid growth while providing a great environment for the career and personal growth of its people. Confluent was recently named to the 50 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For, and Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO of Confluent, was ranked by Glassdoor as a Top CEO in 2019, based on employee feedback. Additionally, Confluent has also been recently recognized with:
- Top 10 Ranking on Forbes Cloud 100 – For the third year in a row, Confluent was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 - the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The list is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
- 2019 LinkedIn Top Startup – The LinkedIn Top Startups list is derived from a blended score looking at factors including interest in the company, engagement with employees, job interest and retention, and is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 575 million professionals on LinkedIn.
- Morgan Stanley CTO Innovation Award – The CTO Innovation Awards honor innovative technology solutions that materially contribute to Morgan Stanley’s technology platform. Morgan Stanley recognized Confluent as one of its exceptional technology partners with a CTO Innovation Award in the software category.
- Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award – Google recognized Confluent for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, by helping joint customers build mission-critical use cases, including event-driven applications, advanced analytics using machine learning and hybrid cloud data pipelines to move workloads to the cloud.
- JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation – In January, Confluent was inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Confluent was honored with the award for providing JPMorgan Chase with Confluent Platform, a distributed event streaming platform that delivers the operations, monitoring and administration tools for running Apache Kafka® at scale, making it possible to create new products, respond to customers and make business decisions in real time.
About Confluent
Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease of use, scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Palo Alto and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.
Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.
Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
