Technical Savvy, Ongoing Education Are Key Indicators of Higher Salary Among Product Management, Product Marketing Professionals

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 18, 2019 10:12 AM EDT
Product management and product marketing professionals are seeing the value of strong technical expertise and continuing education delivered in the form of higher salaries. The average annual salary for product professionals—those individuals responsible for building new products and delivering them to the marketplace—hit $120,633 this year, according to results of the 2019 Annual Product Management and Product Marketing Survey.
Released today by Pragmatic Institute, the world’s leading authority on product management, product marketing and data science, the survey found that those professionals who consider themselves to be “somewhat technical” ($120,851) or “very technical” ($123,314) landed on the higher end of the salary spectrum, as compared to those who do not consider themselves technical at all ($109,167).
“We’re seeing companies increase their demand for product management professionals who understand the more technical aspects of the business,” said Pragmatic Institute CEO Philip Alexander. “Technology is driving innovation and new product development, effectively requiring the professionals who build or improve products to have a strong understanding of back-end development. These product management leaders must be able to communicate with development and engineering teams efficiently and effectively.”
Another driver of earnings is education, regardless of whether it’s in the form of a traditional university education or ongoing training and development. There was nearly a $10,000 gap among respondents who earned an associate degree ($106,500), a bachelor’s degree ($116,500) and a master’s degree ($126,700).
Similarly, as respondents climbed the Pragmatic Institute certification ladder, they saw their salaries jump as they continued their ongoing training. Respondents with PMC-I, PMC-II and PMC-III certifications have an average salary of $113,800 per year. However, once students hit their PMC-IV level certification, their salary increases to $126,300.
“We know that companies looking to hire product professionals through employment sites like Indeed and Monster commonly look for candidates with a PMC-III certification or higher,” Alexander said. “Building a strong body of knowledge through continuing education shows a higher level of commitment to potential employers and sets product professionals apart when they look for a new position.”
Additionally, 83% of respondents said continuing education and certifications are either “somewhat” or “very” important to their future career growth compared with 79% of respondents in last year’s survey. 68% of respondents said they have between one and three professional certifications, and another 13% have four or more.
Additional findings:
- A gender-based pay gap exists. Like so many other industries, men are seeing more money in their paychecks than women. There is about a 10% difference in salary earned, with men bringing in $126,044 and women earning only $112,189.
- Product managers are closing in on product marketers. Salaries among product marketers (those who create and execute go-to-market strategies for products) have tended to outpace those of product managers (those who decide what should go into products). But that gap is narrowing, with product managers earning $117,800 and product marketers taking home $118,600.
Members of the media may request a copy of the full survey results.
About the Survey
The Pragmatic Institute 2019 Annual Product Management and Product Marketing Survey is the largest and longest-running survey of its kind. Now in its 19th edition, this year’s results represent responses from 2,474 product management and product marketing professionals in 47 countries, the majority of whom work in B2B companies. The survey was open from March 5, 2019, to May 30, 2019.
About Pragmatic Institute
Pragmatic Institute is the world’s leading authority on product management, product marketing and data science. Founded in 1993, the company’s courses—taught by accomplished product professionals with real-world experience—are based on a proven framework for creating market- and data-driven products people want to buy. With more than 150,000 alumni around the world, Pragmatic Institute has created one of the largest and most prestigious product communities in the world. For more information about our public, online or onsite training, visit PragmaticInstitute.com or call 480-515-1411.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005091/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT