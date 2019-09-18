Littelfuse Mexico Operations Receives Manufacturing Excellence Award

|By Business Wire
|
September 18, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today announced that its passenger car product manufacturing operations in Piedras Negras, Mexico, have been recognized by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) with the 2019 AME Excellence Award. This is the fourth consecutive year that Littelfuse manufacturing operations have earned the AME Excellence Award. The AME Excellence Award recognizes manufacturing plants that have demonstrated excellence in manufacturing and business. The award acknowledges continuous improvement, best practices, creativity and innovation.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence for the fourth consecutive year,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “This outstanding achievement recognizes the continuous improvement efforts of our dedicated team in Piedras Negras, Mexico, and reinforces our focus on operational excellence for Littelfuse manufacturing operations around the world. We consistently look for ways to streamline our processes and drive improvements in our operations to provide value for our customers. This recognition from AME validates the tremendous progress we continue to make in our lean journey.”
“The employee engagement we witnessed in Piedras Negras was impressive,” said Bill Baker, AME assessor. “With recognition programs and other reward and certification celebrations in place, our assessment team could see firsthand that the Littelfuse Piedras Negras team is very passionate about their plant, their products and their future.”
In 2016, Littelfuse operations in Wuxi, China, received the AME Excellence Award, followed by Dongguan and Suzhou, China, in 2017. Littelfuse continued its track record in 2018 as its Philippines operations were AME Excellence Award winners.
First awarded in 2010, the AME Excellence Award has a rigorous selection process that begins when a company submits an extensive achievement report based on the AME Excellence Award evaluation criteria. Achievement reports are evaluated by the AME award assessment team. For companies that score high enough in this achievement report review, an intensive site visit is completed, during which a volunteer team of manufacturing practitioners validates the submitted achievement report. Recipients of the Excellence Award are selected based on the combined results of the achievement report review and site visit feedback. The award has been bestowed upon just 44 facilities around the globe during the past 10 years.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 12,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.
About the Association for Manufacturing Excellence
The Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) is the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association’s 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, webinars, summits and industry-leading conferences, AME members are continually discovering and implementing new continuous improvement strategies and best practices in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit www.ame.org or email [email protected].
