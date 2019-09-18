$800+ Mn Pen Tablet Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Pressure Level, End-Use & Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Pen Tablet Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Pressure Level; End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pen tablet market is accounted to US$ 348.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 803.9 Mn by 2027.
The global pen tablet market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period on account of rapid expansion in digital content creation in countries like US, Japan, and especially China and rising animation and designing industry worldwide. Also, an exponential rise in the number of digital artists in various industry verticals such as graphic designing, fashion designing, and architectural and industrial designing is expected to drive the pen tablet market significantly.
Rising disposable income of consumers and demand for technologically advanced features in pen tablets in multiple sectors is another factor fuelling the demand for pen tablets. The blend of all the above factors is projected to boost the global pen tablet market.
The continuous evolving technologies and formats in the professional creative digital landscape are some of the trends which would support the players and accelerate the pen tablet market. The players in the pen tablet market are investing in value-added products and exploring new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times and are projected to have a significant effect on the pen tablet market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Pen Tablet Market - By Pressure Level
1.3.2 Global Pen Tablet Market - By End-Use
1.3.3 Global Pen Tablet Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Pen Tablet Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
5. Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Animation Industry
5.1.2 Rapid Expansion in Digital Content Creation in Countries like US, Japan, especially China is Driving the Demand of Pen Tablets
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Investment Cost and Unbefitting for Generalized Usage is Inhibiting the Market Growth
5.3 Key Market Opportunity
5.3.1 Increasing Usage of Graphics Tablets in Industrial Designing is Anticipated to Stimulate the Growth of Pen Tablet Market
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Reduction in Price of the Product and Increasing Awareness among the Developing Country's Population is Foreseen to Bolster the Market Growth
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Pen Tablet - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Pen Tablet Market Overview
6.2 Global Pen Tablet Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share
7. Global Pen Tablet Market Analysis - By Pressure Level
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Pen Tablet Market Breakdown, By Pressure Level, 2018 & 2027
7.3 1024 Level Market
7.4 2048 Level Market
7.5 4096 Level Market
7.6 8192 Level Market
8. Global Pen Tablet Market Analysis - By End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pen Tablet Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Illustrators, Animators, Photographers, and Graphic Designers Market
8.4 Architects, Engineers, and Industrial Design Market
8.5 Medical and Healthcare Market
8.6 Education and Training Market
8.7 Others Market
9. Pen Tablet Market - Geographical Analysis
10. Industry Landscape
10.1 Market Initiative
10.2 New Development
11. Pen Tablet Market - Key Company Profiles
- Adesso Inc.
- Gaomon Technology Corporation
- Huion Animation Technology Co., Ltd
- Monoprice, Inc
- Parblo Tech Co, Ltd
- Penpower Technology Ltd.
- Shenzhen Ugee Technology Development Co., Ltd
- Turcomusa
- Wacom Co., Ltd.
- Xppen Technology Co.
