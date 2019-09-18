SNP s’associe à Google Cloud pour accélérer la migration des entreprises

|By Business Wire
|

|September 18, 2019 02:24 PM EDT
SNP (Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE) (XETRA : SHF), un leader mondial des logiciels de transformation des activités, a annoncé aujourd’hui que la société s’associe à Google Cloud pour accélérer la transformation des activités des clients de Google Cloud dans le cadre d’un accord de licence portant sur la plateforme CrystalBridge® mise en œuvre par logiciel et l’approche BLUEFIELD™ de SNP. Cette nouvelle initiative vise à migrer les clients de Google Cloud utilisant SAP vers le Cloud plus rapidement et plus efficacement, tout en fournissant des options de mise à niveau et d’innovation dans le cadre d’un projet unique, réduisant ainsi les délais de mise en œuvre.
Selon les termes du nouveau partenariat, Google Cloud tirera parti de la plateforme CrystalBridge® et de l’approche BLUEFIELD™ de SNP, la solution logicielle de bout en bout de la société permettant aux entreprises de visualiser, modéliser et planifier la totalité de leurs transformations du paysage SAP dans un environnement intégré. Les options additionnelles incluent la découverte d’interface automatisée avec visualisation et suivi du volume utilisé, ce qui essentiel pour garantir l’intégrité de connexion des systèmes externes au sein du nouveau paysage SAP basé sur le Cloud. Les clients de Google Cloud pourront par ailleurs dorénavant bénéficier de l’approche BLUEFIELD™ de SNP pour les migrations, qui procure une compréhension plus fine des environnements SAP pour dimensionner et planifier les projets SAP complexes, incluant les mises à niveau S/4HANA, en plus d’exécuter leur migration vers la plateforme Google Cloud.
« Nous sommes enthousiasmés d’unir nos forces avec Google Cloud afin de créer une expérience rapide et indolore de la transition pour les clients lorsqu’ils migrent leurs charges de travail SAP vers le Cloud », a déclaré Derek Oats, chef de la direction et président de SNP North America. « Les entreprises ont besoin d’une plateforme de transformation mise en œuvre par logiciel qui permette d’affronter les complexités du processus de transformation numérique, et notre logiciel CrystalBridge® fournit une vue ”rayons X” unique des paysages SAP complexes de façon inégalée pour les clients, leur permettant de choisir de manière sélective les données dont ils ont besoin pour la migration, puis de les transférer en toute sécurité dans le nouvel environnement tout en innovant dans le cadre d’un processus unique. »
« Nous observons une demande énorme des clients pour migrer leurs charges de travail SAP vers Google Cloud, et notre partenariat avec SNP constitue un véritable avantage pour eux », a expliqué Snehanshu Shah, directeur général pour SAP chez Google Cloud. « Le partenariat stratégique entre Google Cloud et SNP constitue une avancée significative alors que nous cherchons à aider les clients à exécuter des applications SAP sur Google Cloud et à soutenir leur migration vers S/4HANA. »
Le partenariat arrive à un moment crucial car on estime que plus de 50 000 entreprises dans le monde devraient migrer vers S/4HANA d’ici 2025. En utilisant l’approche BLUEFIELD™ de SNP, les clients pourront bénéficier de la capacité de SNP à migrer et mettre à niveau les fonctionnalités dans le cadre d’un projet de mise en production unique, permettant aux organisations de fusionner, scinder, mettre à niveau et harmoniser les données SAP avec la possibilité d’un temps d'indisponibilité quasi nul. Les clients pourront migrer leurs données SAP vers Google Cloud avec davantage d’efficacité et de rapidité, tout en économisant un temps et des ressources précieux.
Pour plus d’informations, visitez le site www.snpgroup.com
À propos de SNP
Les logiciels et services de SNP permettent de facilement mettre en œuvre des modifications commerciales ou techniques sur les systèmes ERP de SAP, aidant les entreprises à adapter leurs modèles d’entreprise et à utiliser les nouvelles technologies. Avec CrystalBridge®, principale plateforme de transformation numérique au monde, et l’approche BLUEFIELD™ innovante de SNP, les modifications des systèmes informatiques sont automatiquement analysées, mises en œuvre et suivies. Par conséquent, elles offrent des avantages qualitatifs évidents tout en réduisant de manière significative le temps et les dépenses nécessaires pour les projets de transformation. Le groupe SNP emploie plus de 1 350 personnes dans le monde. La société, dont le siège social nord-américain se trouve à Irving, au Texas, et le siège social mondial se trouve à Heidelberg, en Allemagne, a généré des recettes provisoires de 131 million d’euros durant l’exercice 2018. Les clients de SNP sont des sociétés internationales dans tous les secteurs. Fondée en 1994, SNP est cotée en Bourse depuis 2000. En août 2014, la société a été cotée sur le segment Prime Standard de la Bourse de Francfort (ISIN DE0007203705). Depuis 2017, la société opère en tant que société anonyme européenne (Societas Europaea/SE).
