IDEMIA ET ZWIPE S’ASSOCIENT DANS LE DEVELOPPEMENT D’UNE PLATEFORME REVOLUTIONNAIRE POUR CARTES DE PAIEMENT BIOMETRIQUES

|September 19, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
IDEMIA, le leader mondial de l’Identité Augmentée et l'un des plus grands fabricants mondiaux de cartes de paiement biométriques, et Zwipe, grande société spécialiste des technologies biométriques, annoncent ce jour la signature d’un partenariat exclusif et d'un contrat de distribution qui prévoit que les deux acteurs vont co-investir dans le développement d’une plateforme révolutionnaire pour cartes de paiement biométriques. Les deux entreprises partagent la même vision d’une adoption massive par le marché propulsant une croissance à long terme des cartes de paiement biométriques, ceci grâce à une plateforme technologique permettant de réduire la complexité et les coûts de conception, de production des cartes de paiement biométriques et d’accélérer les volumes de production afin de satisfaire la demande des émetteurs et des utilisateurs.
Pour obtenir un tel résultat, le nombre de composants est considérablement réduit. Des fonctions nécessitant jusque-là un élément de sécurité, un microcontrôleur et plus de trente composants externes sont désormais intégrées sur une seule puce, le tout sur un circuit imprimé flexible. Les premières cartes produites grâce à cette nouvelle technologie seront commercialisées au second semestre 2020, avec des déploiements en gros volumes dès 2021.
Amanda Gourbault, vice-présidente exécutive pour les activités liées aux institutions financières chez IDEMIA, déclare : « Il s’agit d’un projet stratégique de grande envergure pour IDEMIA. Nous sommes impatients de voir quelles seront les retombées de cette plateforme en termes de croissance sur le marché et de pénétration des cartes de paiement biométriques. IDEMIA se réjouit de ce partenariat avec la société Zwipe, forte d’une solide propriété intellectuelle et d’un réseau mondial de clients en expansion. Nous sommes convaincus que notre nouvelle solution nous aidera à nous imposer comme des leaders du marché ».
Dès que le produit sera disponible, Zwipe détiendra les droits exclusifs mondiaux de distribution aux fabricants de cartes de paiement, wearables et autres solutions de paiement, ainsi qu’à leurs fournisseurs. IDEMIA demeure propriétaire de la technologie et de F.CODE que le groupe entend vendre aux institutions financières. De nouveau, en conciliant le meilleur de la technologie à sa vision, IDEMIA propulse la croissance du marché des cartes biométriques.
d’André Løvestam, CEO de Zwipe a réagit : « Nous sommes honorés de devenir le partenaire d’un leader mondial aussi important qu’IDEMIA. La plateforme représente une véritable percée technologique qui servira de catalyseur afin de réduire nettement les coûts des cartes de paiement biométriques, de stimuler la croissance sur le marché par la production de gros volumes et de compléter nos offres de produits actuelles et futures. Nous sommes impatients de pouvoir fournir cette plateforme à nos clients et de continuer ainsi à façonner l’avenir de l’industrie des paiements biométriques ».
À propos d'IDEMIA
IDEMIA, le leader mondial de l’Identité Augmentée, fournit un environnement de confiance permettant aux citoyens, comme aux consommateurs, d’accomplir leurs activités quotidiennes les plus importantes (payer, se connecter ou voyager), que ce soit dans le monde physique ou dans le monde digital.
Sécuriser notre identité est devenu essentiel dans le monde dans lequel nous vivons. En nous engageant pour l’Identité Augmentée, une identité qui assure respect de la vie privée et confiance mais garantit également des transactions sécurisées, authentifiées et vérifiables, nous réinventons notre manière de penser, de produire, d’utiliser et de protéger l’un de nos biens les plus précieux, notre identité, partout et à chaque instant où la sécurité importe. Nous fournissons cette Identité Augmentée à des clients internationaux des secteurs financiers, des télécommunications, de l’identité, de la sécurité publique et de l’Internet des Objets.
Avec 13.000 employés dans le monde, IDEMIA sert des clients dans plus de 180 pays.
Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous sur www.idemia.com / Suivez @IdemiaGroup sur Twitter
A propos de Zwipe
Zwipe est un fournisseur de solutions technologiques d'authentification biométriques autonomes, sans batterie et à très faible consommation d’énergie. Avec l’appui d’un écosystème de partenaires comprenant des marques mondiales de la sécurité, des services financiers et des applications d’authentification, Zwipe concilie commodité et sécurité (« Making Convenience Secure™ ») pour les banques, les commerçants et les consommateurs. Misant sur la reconnaissance avancée des empreintes digitales tout en protégeant les informations personnelles, les solutions de Zwipe s’attaquent aux risques de vol de données inhérents aux méthodes d’authentification traditionnelles. Basée à Oslo, en Norvège, Zwipe a consacré les dix dernières années à développer sa plate-forme unique de collecte de données combinée avec des solutions de sécurité basées sur les standards d’infrastructure internationaux. Pour plus d’information, visitez www.zwipe.com
