Xtep x House of Holland Showcases Its "City Runner" Collection, The First Sportswear Brand from China to Join London Fashion Week

September 19, 2019
HONG KONG, Sept 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading PRC-based professional sportswear enterprise Xtep International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 1368.HK), launched its "City Runner" collection, a collaboration with British designer brand House of Holland, at London Fashion Week.
Xtep is the first such Chinese sportwear brand to debut its collection at UK's leading fashion event, in a sign of Xtep's forward-thinking ambitions. CEO of Xtep brand Ms. Holly Li and Mr. Henry Holland, CEO and Creative Director of House of Holland, were in attendance. The "City Runner" show was held at Gas Holder Park, London, and featured a highly innovative circular runway.
The specially designed set showcased the "City Runner" combination of sports/dynamism and urban style. TV personality and basketball player Ovie Soko; actor Ncuti Gatwa; DJ Nick Grimshaw and model Daisy Lowe also attended the show. The crowd enjoyed Xtep's sports fashion style mixed with the bold and brilliant style of House of Holland: street culture plus sportswear equals some much-needed fun in fashion.
Xtep is bringing its versatile and innovative sportswear to the fashionable crowd of the UK with British designer brand House of Holland. Combining a British streetwear aesthetic with innovations in sportswear, the "City Runner" collection showcases the brands' running quality and street wear innovation. Envisioning a running wardrobe combined with street style all underpinned with the distinctive House of Holland detailing. This signature aesthetic adopts bright colourways, signature bold prints, and use of technically advanced fabrications. The collection perfectly encapsulates the duality of sport and street fashion. Created with the modern youth aesthetic in mind, designer Mr. Henry Holland has created a collection for those living a dynamic and creative urban lifestyle.
Tie-dye prints, previously seen as part of the House of Holland Pre-Fall collection are reworked into an acidic lime and teal for menswear and a psychedelic peach story for the women's collection. Body sculpting breathable paneling and paperweight nylons are trimmed with reflective piping and paired with 3M outerwear, adding to the true functionality of this active wear collection.
Xtep is one of the leading native sports brands in China. As a leader in technical running apparel and footwear, it has sponsored and independently organised more than 1,000 running competitions, with a total of five million participants covering more than 100 million kilometres, making them the ideal partner for this global collaboration. Based on its deep understanding on running, Xtep launched the collection at the top international fashion week, sharing Xtep's unique perspective of sports fashion with the world, letting more top fashion media, influencers and consumers from around the world know and recognize its sports fashion style. Debut at fashion week further shores up Xtep's leading position in the industry.
About Xtep International Holdings Limited
Xtep International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1368) is a leading multi-brand sportswear company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 3 June 2008. The Group engages mainly in the design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and brand management of sports products, including footwear, apparel and accessories. Established since 2001, its own signature brand "Xtep" is a leading professional sports brand with an extensive distribution network of over 6,300 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the PRC and overseas. In 2019, the Group has further diversified its brand portfolio which now includes four internationally acclaimed brands, namely K-Swiss, Palladium, Saucony and Merrell.
Xtep is a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index Series and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit Xtep's corporate website: www.xtep.com.hk or scan the Group's Wechat QR code below (or search by: xtepholdings).
