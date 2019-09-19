INSHUR renforce son équipe d'encadrement avec la nomination de Simon Logan, qui arrive d'Uber

|By Business Wire
INSHUR, la première application mobile à offrir une assurance aux conducteurs d'Uber en à peine trois minutes, vient de renforcer sa relation avec l'application de covoiturage en nommant son ancien directeur juridique des assurances, EMOA, Simon Logan, au poste de vice-président des affaires commerciales et juridiques.
Chez Uber, la première responsabilité de Simon était de fournir des conseils juridiques et commerciaux dans les 40 pays où Uber est actif dans la région EMOA. Avant cela, il était chef du service juridique chez RSA Insurance Group à Londres.
INSHUR est une des assurtechs connaissant la plus rapide croissance du secteur. La société reçoit le soutien de Munich Re Digital Partners (MRDP). L'équipe transatlantique, basée à New York et Brighton (Royaume-Uni), a mis au point une plateforme technologique propriétaire pour fournir des assurances aux conducteurs professionnels dans le monde entier.
INSHUR a vendu 24 millions de dollars de primes dans ses 12 premiers mois d'activité en 2018 à New York seulement, et s'est forgée une réputation et une image de marque recevant la confiance des conducteurs. La société opère actuellement à New York et au Royaume-Uni, et cherche à se développer dans d'autres marchés dans le monde. INSHUR a récemment annoncé avoir levé un total de 9,6 millions de dollars pour promouvoir sa croissance.
Au sein d'INSHUR, Simon fournira des conseils en développement commercial et en stratégie de croissance, tout en supervisant les activités juridiques générales durant l'expansion d'INSHUR.
David Daiches, responsable opérationnel et cofondateur d'INSHUR, déclare: "Nous connaissons une croissance rapide, et la renommée de Simon au sein des secteurs de l'assurance et de la technologie, ainsi que ses liens solides avec l'équipe internationale d'Uber, l'ont démarqué comme le candidat idéal pour créer une valeur significative pour notre équipe d'encadrement. Nous sommes ravis qu'il nous a choisi. Nous avons travaillé en étroite collaboration avec Simon depuis le renforcement de nos relations avec Uber."
Simon Logan, vice-président en charge des affaires commerciales et juridiques chez INSHUR, déclare: "J'ai connu David et l'équipe INSHUR en travaillant sur le partenariat avec Uber. INSHUR est une des sociétés les plus pertinentes et connaissant la plus forte croissance dans son secteur. Dès le début, il est apparu clairement que nous partagions la même conception de la disruption et du potentiel créé par INSHUR dans ce marché. Le bilan éprouvé d'INSHUR parle de lui-même. La société reçoit un solide soutien commercial et de capital-risque, compte sur des partenaires commerciaux d'exception et sur des équipes de talent."
