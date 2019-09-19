Discover Ready to Hire the Next Generation of Women Technology Leaders

|By Business Wire
September 19, 2019
When the world’s largest gathering of women technologists kicks off next month in Orlando, Fla., Discover, one of the largest direct banks in the U.S. and a global payments network with a history of industry-leading technology innovations, will be making job offers to help fill more than 300 roles across technology and data science.
Discover is building on their commitment to supporting women in technology through its Diamond-level sponsorship of AnitaB.org’s 2019 Grace Hopper Celebration and Community Hall sponsorship this October 1-4. Discover will be bringing more than 70 employees across technology and data science to connect with the 25,000 attendees from around the world expected to attend this year’s event.
Since 1994, Grace Hopper Celebration, named in honor of one of the most highly decorated female U.S. naval officers and computer programming pioneer Grace Murray Hopper, has been bringing together the best minds in computing to highlight the contributions of women to the field.
“We will be there to let women know that Discover is a technology-forward company that is worlds away from being just a credit card company,” said Jennifer Burns, director of candidate brand at Discover. “We are a thriving U.S. consumer direct bank with one of the world’s largest payments networks. We can offer technologists an incredible and challenging career in a company culture committed to helping people succeed. The candidates we hire through Grace Hopper Celebration will help us build the next generation of breakthrough technologies in financial services. They will receive opportunities to work on projects that they might not have at the big-name tech companies; and we think they will find a hard-to-match quality of life.”
Discover’s continued success in direct banking and payments has led to an increasing need for top technology talent. It is consistently ranked as a best place to work for IT professionals, with 2019 marking the 16th year that Discover was selected by Computerworld as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT. At Grace Hopper Celebration, Discover will be looking for individuals who want a career working in data science, development or engineering in the Chicago area.
Attendees who visit Discover’s booth can talk to leaders across the organization with more than 15 vice presidents and three executive committee members attending. Visitors also can play Discover’s Make a Match game to match with open roles at Discover and to see how strong a fit Discover is with their long-term career goals.
The event is co-sponsored by AnitaB.org and the Association of Computing Machinery.
Discover experts presenting at the celebration include Kim Holmes, a Discover leader with more than 20 years of experience in technology and helping to lead Discover’s diversity and inclusion hiring. She will be on the panel titled Women, Technologists: Trajectory of Wealth, Oct. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
To get a head start on a technology career with Discover, visit jobs.discover.com.
At the celebration visit booth 430 and follow the #myMatchisDiscover on Twitter throughout the event.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
