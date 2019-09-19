Cautious, Not Reckless: Debunking Perceptions of Millennial Small Business Owners

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 19, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Small business is crucial to North America’s economic climate. Representing over 98 per cent of all businesses, marketers need to crack the code on North America’s small businesses to fully understand the key issues and trends that both motivate and concern today’s entrepreneurs. Cargo, a full-service, marketing and advertising agency, specializing in helping big brands market to small businesses, is doing just this in a new study released today.
The study reveals the make-up and motivations of the newest generation and fastest growing – yet least understood – segment of small business owners (SBOs) in North America: millennials. Recognizing how misrepresented this economically important demographic is, Cargo partnered with neuromarketing consultancy BRANDthro to better understand and analyze the emotional response of millennial SBOs through a combination of neuroscience and emotion artificial intelligence (AI).
The research demystified the millennial cohort make-up and debunked long-held perceptions of millennial SBOs, proving that the stereotypes don’t match the reality. Some of the most significant findings include:
- The conscientious millennial: When looking at the big five personality traits, myths typically skew millennials towards extraversion and neuroticism, when in fact, millennials are highly conscientious.
- Cautious, not reckless: Millennial SBOs are cautious when making business decisions, despite previously held assumptions that the generation are risk takers and reckless.
- Decision-making requires balance: SBOs have traditionally been emotional decision makers. However, the cautious nature of millennials drives them to a balanced nature of both emotional and rational decision making. While millennial SBOs make decisions from the heart, they are also more informed and add more rationality to their decision-making processes.
- Standing for a cause: Millennial SBOs are driven by purpose and passion, rather than profit or financial success, and want to partner with brands that share the same beliefs.
- The impending threat of technology: The youngest millennials are concerned about loss of privacy and the scary nature of AI, while the oldest are worried about keeping up with the latest technology. Mid-age millennials, however, embrace technology and are eager to explore new solutions.
BRANDthro’s AI-driven model used social listening to identify the top issues and trigger language affecting millennial SBOs. By looking at brand content, the model extracted the common and reactive language from social media to derive the most relevant language to use in the study. The identified linguistic stimuli were then connected to primary and secondary emotions to measure emotional intensity, resulting in 99.99 per cent accuracy in measurement of target response to the language. Leveraging this data, Cargo can help marketers better identify customer segmentation and build deeper relationships with clients through enhanced trust and understanding.
“A SBOs business is their life. We learned that for all SBOs, you need to move the heart to move the mind,” said Dan Gliatta, founder, Cargo. “As organizations look to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced environment, the latest innovations and technologies provide essential tools that can help to strengthen their offering. Through these tools, we recognized that advancements in AI had the potential to revolutionize the way marketers engage with their customers by predicting their response to a given message – even before it’s been created.”
“At Cargo, we pride ourselves in bringing a human voice to small business through our Small Talk series and a space we’ve coined Business to Small Business or B2SB® Marketing. We’re excited to continue our never-ending quest to unveil important B2SB® trends and now be at the forefront of a new marketing landscape which enables us to continue leading the way in helping big brands market to small businesses,” said Miki Velemirovich, president, Cargo. “This research is only the first step in our mission to better understand the different demographics of SBOs. We look forward to continue digging deeper into these trends through research and conversations with SBOs, allowing us to have more educated and personalized conversations with our clients to help them build stronger emotional connections with their customers.”
“This study takes the guesswork out of marketing to millennial SBOs. We look forward to seeing how the results will arm our clients with the insights they need to navigate today’s changing business landscape, while increasing real value to their bottom line,” continued Gliatta.
For more information and study findings, the full report can be downloaded here: https://www.thecargoagency.com/study.
About the study
Using raw data acquired by leading data acquisition firm Branded, BRANDthro applied proprietary AI and advanced machine learning to compute emotional displacement and identify the most effective language to use, as well as those most likely to be emotionally moved to engage. Further analysis accessed IBM Watson Personality Insights API to assess the personalities of the respondents.
To measure the emotional response of millennial small business owners, the research was conducted through a custom online survey instrument designed by BRANDthro and had a sample size of 200. Participants were defined as small business owners in the United States and Canada, born between 1980 and 1994, and working in businesses ranging in size from one to 99 employees. The survey consisted of 45 multiple choice questions and 20 questions that required respondents to answer on a seven-point Lickert scale. Respondents were given 20 minutes to complete the survey.
About Cargo
Cargo is a new-model marketing and advertising agency that specializes in helping big brands connect with small businesses, otherwise known as B2SB Marketing®. Cargo offers a full suite of strategic and integrated marketing services focused on the important and unique nuances that help large enterprises reach their target market: small businesses. Using laser-guided creative, strategy and technology, we effectively build awareness, intent and loyalty for the brands we work with. Through its “Small Talk” series, Cargo is continuously exploring B2SB trends and the major disruptors that have the potential to impact how big businesses market to their clients and customers.
The agency was established in 2006 and has offices in Greenville, S.C., and Toronto, Ontario to service the North American market. Cargo’s client brands include 3M, Daimler, Detroit Reman, Lenovo, Mercedes-Benz, Pitney Bowes and Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, visit http://www.thecargoagency.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005146/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT