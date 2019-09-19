How Do You Build the Future of Insurance? Majesco and a Powerful Lineup of Industry Leaders and Luminaries will Explore at InsureTech Connect 2019

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, will host a preconference workshop, Creating a Two-Speed Strategy to the Future of Insurance, at InsureTech Connect 2019 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday, September 23, 2019.

The workshop will give attendees a roadmap to the future, with insights from industry leaders who are taking advantage of the paradigm shift happening in insurance today, and live proof-of concept/ hackathon sessions to show how companies are leveraging technology to actively shape the future of their business - and the Future of Insurance.

Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation at Majesco will kick off the preconference workshop with a thought-provoking presentation on Customer Centricity, Innovation and Speed: A View into the Future of Insurance. Immediately after, Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco will give a compelling keynote on The Future Built on Next-Gen Technology: Cloud, Microservices, API, Data, AI and More. Their presentations will be followed by three incredible panels with a powerful lineup of industry leaders and live proof of concept sessions on the following topics:

The Path to Modernize & Optimize Today’s Business

Danielle Andrew, Department Manager for Business Transformation, AmCap Insurance

Jason Ennis, Enterprise Architecture Manager, MMG Insurance

Michael Roe, Director of Global IT Operations, Aon

Moderated by Ed Ossie, Chief Operating Officer, Majesco

The Path to Create Tomorrow’s Business

Srinivas Pulijala, Global Digital and Platform Lead, Munich Re

Dan Peate, Founder, Avinew

Moderated by Ed Ossie, Chief Operating Officer, Majesco

Getting Started On Your Path and Embracing Regulatory & Rating Changes

Kay Godfedsen, Former Deputy Director, State of Iowa

Edin Imsirovic, Senior Analyst, A.M. Best

Moderated by Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation, Majesco

Registration for the workshop is on the InsureTech Connect 2019 website. RSVP Here.

In the main event session on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:30am, Denise will moderate a panel on “Pathfinders Building the Future of Insurance With Speed & Innovation” with Avinew Insurance Founder Dan Peate, Safesite EVP of Insurance Emilio Figueroa and Hartford Steam Boiler’s Digital Technology Leader for their Custom Accounts Division, Raja Manickavasagam.

InsureTech Connect is the world’s largest gathering of insurance leaders and innovators– bringing together insurance carriers, tech entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the globe. Majesco is proud to be a presenter, sponsor, and exhibitor.

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer™ P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer™ LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer™ L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st Insurance™ with Digital1st eConnect™, Digital1st EcoExchange™ and Digital1st Platform™ – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks; changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company; the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco’s ability to raise capital to fund future growth.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005429/en/