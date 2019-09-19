Roku Announces New Streaming Player Line-up for Canada

|By Business Wire
|September 19, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled its 2019 streaming player lineup for Canada, consisting of three models. Roku® launched a redesigned Roku Express, offering easy HD streaming in a sleek new form factor. Brand new to the Canadian line-up is the Roku Premiere which delivers 4K streaming with HDR, starting from CAD 49.99. The existing Roku Streaming Stick+ will remain in the 2019 line-up, offering powerful portability, exceptional wireless performance and vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Roku also announced that it is adding free live linear channels to The Roku Channel in Canada, with the first linear channels expected to arrive before the end of the month.
Roku Premiere (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are delivering more value and improved picture quality across the new 2019 streaming player line up for Canada. The Roku Premiere delivers 4K HDR for a more immersive TV experience,” said Lloyd Klarke, Director Product Management at Roku. “Whether you are new to streaming or demand more advanced features such as better Wi-Fi, 4K HDR and voice search, we have the right streaming player for everyone.”
Roku Express
The Roku Express is 10% smaller than its predecessor, is sleek and designed to blend in and disappear when connected to a TV. It can be fully powered by most TVs to reduce clutter around the TV. With the Roku Express consumers can enjoy easy and smooth HD streaming. In the box a simple remote control is included with popular streaming channel shortcut buttons, a High Speed HDMI® cable and a power cord.
Roku Premiere
The Roku Premiere is a simple way to start streaming in HD, 4K Ultra HD or 4K HDR. It features a powerful quad-core processor and comes in a low-profile form factor. In the box a Premium High Speed HDMI® cable is included plus remote control with popular streaming channel shortcut buttons and a power cord.
All Roku streaming devices in Canada provide access to thousands of free and paid streaming services, including: Netflix, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, DAZN, Global TV, CBS All Access, Acorn TV, hayu, Britbox, VMedia and many more. Additionally, Roku players and Roku TVs can be used with the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android, to enjoy private listening, voice search and more.
New on The Roku Channel: Live Linear
The Roku Channel launched in Canada in 2018 and has quickly gained popularity. No subscriptions, fees or logins are required to access hundreds of free movies, TV shows and documentaries, with a selection of box office hits and TV shows featured every month.
Next to on-demand entertainment, Roku users in Canada will soon be able to access 14 live linear channel on The Roku Channel, from various publishers:
- Law & Crime ‒ Watch the courtroom drama unfold live and get in depth legal analysis on the day’s biggest crime and legal stories.
- Now This ‒ Now This is the most watched mobile news brand in the world, providing the latest in video news, investigative reports, interviews and original series.
- AllTime ‒ AllTime aims to bring you the most informative, fascinating and engaging top 10 videos.
- TMZ ‒ Get your daily dose of pop culture from the TMZ channel featuring programs such as TMZ Sports, The Hollywood Beatdown, TMZ TV, TMZ Chatter and more.
- AFV ‒ America’s Funniest Home Videos (AFV) shines the spotlight on hilarious videos to bring you America’s “real-life” funny moments captured on video.
- Fail Army ‒ FailArmy is the world’s number one source for epic fail videos and hilarious compilations.
- Pet Collective ‒ The Pet Collective is home to the top trending clips, most entertaining memes, and funniest animal videos.
- People Are Awesome ‒ People Are Awesome is the number one destination for amazing, original videos and compilations of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
- Adventure Sports Network ‒ Adventure Sports Network (ASN) is the worldwide leader in adventure sports, outdoor, lifestyle and travel.
- Food52 ‒ Come on by the Food52 test kitchen. Our award-winning editors and kitchen experts—like Genius Recipes’s Kristen Miglore and Dear Test Kitchen’s Josh Cohen—are here to help with dinner tonight, weekend meal prep, cookie emergencies, you name it.
- Tastemade ‒ Planning your next adventure abroad or at home? Tastemade shows you how it’s done. Whether expanding your palate or your itinerary, Tastemade presents even more of the things you love. Hundreds of hours of original shows, streaming straight to you.
- FilmRise Free Movies ‒ Catch film stars like Owen Wilson, Emma Stone, Morgan Freeman and more in our massive selection of free blockbusters.
- FilmRise Crime ‒ The best Crime TV to satisfy the sleuths among us.
- FilmRise Classic TV ‒ Catch primetime smash hits like 21 Jump Street and Hunter all day long.
Availability and Pricing
The 2019 Roku streaming player line-up in Canada will be available beginning early October from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Staples, The Source, London Drugs and other fine retailers:
- Roku Express: MSRP CAD 39.99
- Roku Premiere: MSRP CAD 49.99
- Roku Streaming Stick+: MSRP CAD 89.99
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, features and availability of Roku streaming players and Roku TV models and the availability of new linear channels on The Roku Channel in Canada. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005220/en/
