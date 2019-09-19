Rimini Street Wins Gold Stevie® Award for “Company of the Year – Computer Services” in both the 2019 American Business Awards and the 2019 International Business Awards

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner for Company of the Year – Computer Services in both the 2019 American Business Awards® (ABA) and the 2019 International Business Awards® (IBA). Rimini Street was also recognized with two additional Gold Stevie ABAs for Customer Service Team of the Year and Product Management Team of the Year.

Global Growth and Service Innovation

Rimini Street garnered the Gold Stevie award for Company of the Year – Computer Services in both the American and International Business award programs for its global growth and service innovation through 2018 including the expansion of its global workforce, new product and service offerings, the opening of new offices and facilities and the Company’s full year revenue growth.

Continuing to evolve and innovate its service and support offerings, the Company launched new products and services including its Application Management Services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. Rimini Street also launched Rimini Street Mobility and Rimini Street Analytics solutions that cost-effectively modernize ERP systems without requiring expensive upgrades of the ERP software.

Delivering Excellence in Customer Support

Rimini Street’s Global Product Delivery team, responsible for providing thousands of tax, legal and regulatory (TLR) updates supporting millions of lines of code, was also awarded a Gold Stevie for Product Management Team of the Year. In its drive to continually improve upon its service and client satisfaction, the team transitioned from a Waterfall development process to leveraging an Agile framework, significantly improving overall efficiency and time to deliver updates. During 2018, the Global Product Delivery team provided more than 49,000 individual TLR updates to clients across 30 countries. Every update provided to a client is customized for their needs and environment.

Rimini Street’s Global Support team was also recognized with two Stevie awards for Customer Service Department of the Year, and the Company’s group vice president of Global Support, Craig Mackereth, was honored with two Stevie awards for Customer Service Executive of the Year.

In addition to the numerous award wins presented to Rimini Street’s Global Service Delivery team for delivering excellence in customer service to its clients externally, Rimini Street’s internal IT Department was recognized, winning IT Department of the Year for the team’s focus on excellence, value, and reliability, and for being a trusted partner and advisor to the Company’s global employees.

Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year Award

The Rimini Street Foundation was also recognized with an award, receiving a Stevie ABA for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for its “The More We Grow, the More We Can Give” program. The Foundation was launched as a reflection of the values, hearts and passion of Rimini Street and its employees. As the Company grows, it enables the Foundation to invest back into the communities where Rimini Street employees live. In 2018, Rimini Street partnered with 56 charities around the world, providing financial contributions, in-kind donations and more than 1,200 employee volunteer hours with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Oakland, Balavikas School in Hyderabad, India, and Casa José Eduardo Cavichio House in Brazil.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Rimini Street’s excellent client service, our industry-leading enterprise software support model, continued company growth, and the important community work of the Rimini Street Foundation,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “These awards recognize the high quality, ultra-responsive service we deliver to nearly 1,900 clients globally as we continuously improve and innovate our service delivery model and expand our support offerings and operations.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

