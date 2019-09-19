|By Business Wire
|
|September 19, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):
|
What’s the news:
|
T-Mobile is the only wireless provider to offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card. Any customer can score 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores!
|
Why it matters:
|
T-Mobile’s iPhone offer just got better. On top of 50% off the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with eligible trade-in, customers can also receive 3% Daily Cash for all purchases, including the new iPhone, the new Apple Watch Series 5 and the new seventh-generation iPad, when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores.
|
Who it’s for:
|
Anyone looking to save more on their purchase from T-Mobile, along with the latest products from Apple. This includes the shiny new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max … all of which tap into T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful 600 MHz signal.
Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is the only wireless provider to offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card. Starting Friday, September 20, all customers will receive 3% Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay at any T-Mobile store. Combine that with T-Mobile’s current offer — 50% off the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with 24 monthly bill credits and an eligible trade-in — and customers score serious savings on the latest and greatest. Plus, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the dual-camera iPhone 11, all tap into T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful signal, 600MHz, that gives customers better coverage and capacity than ever before in rural areas and buildings.
“We’re all about giving customers the best value in wireless, and we’re doing it again by offering 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “More options. More value. And cash back, including on Apple’s newest products. It’s just the Un-carrier way.”
Apple Card, a new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life. Customers will receive 2% Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay and 3% Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple. Apple Card is extending 3% Daily Cash to more retailers and apps. Starting on Friday, September 20, any customer will receive 3% Daily Cash for all purchases, including the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new Apple Watch Series 5 and the new seventh-generation iPad, as well as one-time bill payments when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores. And this is just the beginning, as T-Mobile will bring Apple Pay to the T-Mobile app and t-mobile.com.
Customers can apply for Apple Card through the Wallet app on iPhone in minutes and start using it right away with Apple Pay in stores, in apps and on websites.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all connect to T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful LTE signal, 600 MHz. No signal goes further or is more reliable. And, only with T-Mobile, Magenta customers can get great Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, data and texting included in 210+ destinations worldwide, Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi for unlimited texting all flight long and one hour of free smartphone Wi-Fi, and T-Mobile Tuesdays, where customers get thanked with free stuff every week and more.
For more information on iPhone deals at T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com. For more information on Apple Card, visit www.apple.com/apple-card/. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.
No signal is more reliable (traveling far and deep) than 600 MHz. Check T-Mobile.com for coverage details. Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and remaining device balance at full price is due; contact us before canceling to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Plus tax on pre-credit price. Qualifying credit, service, & finance agreement required. iPhone 11 (64GB): $0 down + $29.17/mo. x 24; pre-credit price: $699.99. 0% APR. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 12/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g. Carrier Freedom).
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005467/en/
