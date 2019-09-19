CyrusOne Breaks Ground on Largest Colocation Data Center in Dublin, Ireland

|By Business Wire
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, has celebrated breaking ground for its first data center campus in Dublin, Ireland. Located in Grange Castle Business Park South, the first phase of the advanced facility will be ready for occupation in Q4 2020. When complete the site will have a total power of 74MW and is already responding to customer requests for space.
Tesh Durvasula, CyrusOne’s President - Europe, hosted an event this week to mark the beginning of construction for its new Dublin I data center site, where guests included senior representatives from local government, residents and industry leaders. Attendees were offered a presentation which showcased the work CyrusOne is undertaking for the development of Dublin I, as well as partnering with Ireland’s most experienced data construction teams and the company’s extensive efforts to ensure a sustainable build and to preserve local wildlife.
Upon completion, the Dublin I campus will comprise three separate two-story buildings, offering 360,000 square feet of world-class data center space in one of Europe’s most coveted data center locations. The site is the largest colocation data center currently under construction in Ireland. The build will follow CyrusOne’s Massively Modular® approach, designed to reduce the time, complexity and cost associated with major data center builds, increasing project efficiency.
The facility will be among the first CyrusOne data centers in Europe to deploy closed loop chilled-water cooling. This highly efficient system uses an air-cooled chiller technology with an integrated compressor and condenser that cools the closed loop of water, dramatically reducing water consumption during the cooling process.
Additionally, the site supports CyrusOne’s goal of sourcing from 100% renewable sources with roof-mounted solar panels designed to supplement the main power supply. The development will also boast rejuvenated grassland areas, pollinator-friendly planting and a habitat for amphibian wildlife. A ‘green wall’ around the site will help make the buildings more energy efficient and act as carbon sinks reducing carbon emissions.
“Ireland is an incredibly attractive place to do business, and Dublin in particular has established itself as one of the world’s thriving tech hubs,” said Tesh Durvasula, President - Europe, CyrusOne. “The level of demand for spaces from enterprise customers has been great, even in these early stages of construction.”
“We’ve made a clear commitment to expansion in Europe and building our presence in Dublin sits at the center of this strategy. Our modular approach, which enables us to build data centers quickly and efficiently, is perfectly suited to such a vibrant market where demand is expected to accelerate over time,” concluded Mr. Durvasula.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated results and future events that are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about CyrusOne’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industries and markets in which we and our customers operate and the current beliefs, opinions and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continues,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or the negative of these terms or other variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial or operating performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our and our customers’ industries, businesses and markets, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully develop the Dublin I site and execute and integrate its broader expansion and development initiatives in Europe. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion & Analysis” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent Form 10-Q reports and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, change in circumstances, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
