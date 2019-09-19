Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 Enhances Infrastructure Security and Cloud-Native Integration Across the Open Hybrid Cloud

|By Business Wire
|
September 19, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, the latest version of its highly scalable and agile cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. Based on the OpenStack community’s “Stein” release, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 adds performance and cloud security enhancements and expands the platform’s ecosystem of supported hardware, helping IT organizations to more quickly and more securely support demanding production workloads. Given the role of Linux as the foundation for hybrid cloud, customers can also benefit from a more secure, flexible and intelligent Linux operating system underpinning their private cloud deployments with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
As organizations forge ahead in digital transformation journeys, operationally efficient and agile IT deployments are a cornerstone of success. The latest release of Red Hat OpenStack Platform helps to fuel these efforts by bringing together community-powered innovations with enterprise-ready stability and support. Organizations using Red Hat OpenStack Platform can deliver innovation more quickly in order to gain competitive advantages and better meet evolving customer demands. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 delivers:
- A powerful platform for emerging workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), through support for NVIDIA GPU/vGPUs for near-real time decision-making.
- Enhanced security without sacrificing performance through improved crypto offload for IPSec VPN to NICs, delivering both increased scale and bandwidth for production workloads.
- Greater network performance via an enhanced TCP stack for modern network applications, helping to improve application uptime as well as workload security.
- Expanded customer choice through multiple architectures with support for IBM POWER9 LE PowerVM hardware, adding more options for resilient infrastructure.
- Hardware Security Module (HSM) backend support for enhanced key generation and management, through supported dedicated hardware solutions offering more secure and centralized cryptographic messaging.
Integration with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 is built on the backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, the newest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. A more intelligent, flexible and more secure operating system designed to span the hybrid cloud, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 provides a solid foundation upon which to build OpenStack innovations and provides consistency of operations across enterprise IT footprints. In addition to serving as the basis for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 guests are now supported for existing customers on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 long-life release.
The road ahead for Red Hat OpenStack Platform
As OpenStack matures, the cadence of innovation must reflect the ability and desire of enterprise IT organizations to consume and deploy new releases. To better serve the needs of our customers running Red Hat OpenStack Platform in production, future versions of the platform will be supported as long-life releases. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 is the final short-life release, with support for a total of one year.
Empowering customers across industries
Red Hat OpenStack Platform, combined with Red Hat’s open source leadership, can provide a consistent experience across services, support, consumption model and lifecycle management, helping to empower IT teams across industries. Hundreds of customers rely on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to power their hybrid and private clouds for a variety of deployments, including Rakuten; Public Health England; Turkcell; Cathay Pacific; IAG; Massachusetts Open Cloud; Paddy Power Betfair; and Tata Communications.
Availability
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 will be available in the coming days via the Red Hat Customer Portal for Red Hat OpenStack Platform customers with active subscriptions.
Supporting Quotes
Joe Fernandes, vice president, Products, Cloud Platforms Red Hat
“Hybrid cloud provides a clear and powerful vision of enterprise IT’s future, with Linux and private clouds providing key foundational elements of this transformation. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 delivers massively-scalable private cloud infrastructure that is hybrid cloud-ready today and built on top of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, pairing innovation with an intelligent operating system to help enterprises get the most out of a hybrid cloud future.”
Justin Boitano, senior director of Product for Enterprise and Edge, NVIDIA
“AI and machine learning applications deliver a new generation of capabilities for transforming enterprises, but demand advanced parallel computing technology to realize all their benefits. We’re collaborating with Red Hat to bring NVIDIA’s powerful accelerated computing platform for modern workloads to Red Hat OpenStack Platform, adding our innovations and AI software partner ecosystem to their massively scalable offering.”
About Red Hat, Inc.
