Cross River Announces Plans to Implement the RTP® Network, TCH’s Real-Time Payments System

|September 19, 2019 10:02 AM EDT
Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a leading innovator and provider of banking services for technology companies, today announced that it will enhance its real-time payments capabilities for its partners through its application to join the RTP® network developed by The Clearing House (TCH). With the RTP network, Cross River will provide the ability for its fintech and commercial banking clients to seamlessly send, clear and settle payments instantaneously with advanced messaging capabilities, while maintaining a strong focus on compliance.
“Since inception, Cross River has been an early adopter of new technology to provide our partners with the latest, most innovative tools to align with their needs,” said Gilles Gade, Founder, President, and CEO of Cross River. “As one of the first community banks to join the existing banks on The Clearing House’s RTP network, and as a leading technology company, Cross River is delivering cutting-edge products and enhanced functionality to our partners.”
Cross River is one of the first community banks joining major financial institutions already live on the RTP network. In a unique approach as a growing, technology-driven bank, Cross River intends to offer this access to a much wider audience through its fintech partnerships. The RTP network is the first new core payments infrastructure built in the U.S. in more than 40 years. The network is the first to deliver 24/7 clearing and interbank settlement, including the real-time movement of money and enriched data between participating financial institutions. The RTP network offers a suite of available use cases and extensive level of data accompanying each RTP transaction. The RTP network currently reaches more than 50% of U.S. accounts for real-time payment receipt and adoption is increasing.
Cross River has built a sophisticated “plumbing” system on top of the traditional payment rails, simplifying the fintech ecosystem for the consumer. Cross River enhances its clients’ money-movement by enabling third parties with access to the core payment rails, further increasing its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings and meeting client demands. Through its proprietary, API-based core, Cross River can seamlessly and efficiently integrate into the RTP network.
“The Clearing House is excited to partner with Cross River and to work with them to bring real-time payments to their customers,” said Steve Ledford, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Development, The Clearing House. “The RTP network is designed to be implemented by all depository institutions, allowing great banks like Cross River to provide new levels of speed and efficiency in transactions that will significantly benefit their customers.”
About Cross River
Cross River Bank is a fast-growing financial services organization that merges the established expertise and traditional services of a bank with the forward-thinking offerings of a technology company. Cross River combines a comprehensive suite of products into a unique banking-as-a-platform solution, encompassing lending, payments and risk management. Cross River partners with leading marketplace lenders and technology companies, enabling them to focus on their own growth without hindering innovation, while maintaining a strong focus on compliance. In December 2018, Cross River secured $100 million in a funding round led by KKR. This was on top of the $28 million VC funding round in 2016 from Battery Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Ribbit Capital. Founded in 2008, Cross River is a New Jersey state-chartered FDIC insured bank. For more information, please visit Cross River’s website at www.crossriver.com or on Twitter @crossriverbank.
About The Clearing House
Since its founding in 1853, The Clearing House has delivered safe and reliable payments systems, facilitated bank-led payments innovation, and provided thought leadership on strategic payments issues. The Clearing House continues to leverage its unique capabilities to support bank-led innovation, including launching the RTP® network, a real-time payment system that modernizes core payments capabilities for all federally-insured U.S. depository institutions. The Clearing House is the only private-sector ACH and wire operator in the United States, clearing and settling nearly $2 trillion in U.S. dollar payments each day, representing half of all commercial ACH and wire volume. As the country’s oldest banking trade association, The Clearing House also provides informed advocacy and thought leadership on critical payments-related issues facing financial institutions today. The Clearing House is owned by 24 financial institutions and supports hundreds of banks and credit unions through its core systems and related services. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005506/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT