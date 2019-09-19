Nitro Expands in Dublin with New EMEA Headquarters

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 19, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Nitro, a global company specialising in document productivity solutions, today announced the opening of a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Centrally located along the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin 2, the larger office space spans over two floors at Charlemont Place and sets Nitro up for its next stage of growth in the region. Nitro established its first office in Dublin in 2013 with just three employees and has since rapidly expanded. In 2014, Nitro’s leadership team committed to creating 50 new roles in Dublin within the first two years of operation and now employs more than 70 people in its Dublin home. The new office space allows the company the capacity to create 70 additional jobs over the next two years, supporting Nitro’s ongoing commitment and investment in the region.
Speaking at the official opening of the new EMEA headquarters today Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, Pat Breen TD said: “I would like to congratulate Nitro on the opening of their new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. This new space will allow the company to double their headcount which will set them up for their next stage of their growth. Dublin is now rightly regarded as the Tech Capital of Europe and announcements like today's from Nitro reaffirm that position. I wish them well in their new home.”
With its global headquarters in San Francisco and a global team of 123 employees across its various offices, the PDF productivity and eSigning software company has rapidly expanded in Ireland. After hiring more than 25 new staff over the past twelve months in Dublin, Nitro plans to continue to grow its Dublin team. “The new space provides the company with the capacity to nearly double our current team to more than 140 people,” said Katie Banks, Director of People & Workplace at Nitro. “We want this to represent Nitro’s continued commitment to our EMEA operations and headquarters in Dublin.”
Nitro’s EMEA headquarters plays a central role in the company's global business strategy with every function of the business represented on Irish soil. In particular, Engineering has a special home in Dublin as a Center of Excellence for Nitro. David O’Donoghue, VP of Engineering at Nitro and based in Dublin, said: “Dublin has done a tremendous job bringing technology organizations of all sizes to the city. With an abundance of talent in Dublin, Nitro is committed to investing even more in our team here and to make Dublin our core development center. With an amazing culture, meaningful work to offer talented people, and now a new, beautiful office here-- I think Nitro really stands out.”
Nitro is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Commenting on the announcement today, Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland said: “Nitro’s decision to double its footprint in its EMEA HQ in Dublin is very welcome. Nitro is a leader in its space and the software engineering team will be central to developing products to better serve the company’s growing customer base. This is a time of innovation and growth for Nitro which will be ably supported by the availability of tech talent in Ireland.”
For more information on careers at Nitro, visit https://www.gonitro.com/about/careers. To learn more about the Nitro Productivity Suite, go to https://www.gonitro.com/nps.
About Nitro
Nitro is a global document productivity company. We help organizations of all sizes eliminate paper, accelerate business processes, and drive digital transformation by providing PDF productivity and eSigning for all in a single, affordable solution. Founded in 2005 in Melbourne, Australia, Nitro helps increase efficiency for more than 10,000 businesses globally, including 65% of the 2019 Fortune 500. Nitro headquarters are in San Francisco, with offices in Dublin, London, and Melbourne. Accomplish more with documents and make work more productive at GoNitro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005084/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT