How Market Basket Analysis Can Help in Price Optimization | Quantzig’s Latest Success Story Offers In-depth Insights

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 19, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest market basket analysis engagement for a leading organic food retailer. This success story investigates the factors that enabled the client to develop a new data model and discover new ways of using market basket analysis to gain meaningful insights into hidden customer purchase patterns.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005537/en/
Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn more about our portfolio of marketing analytics solutions.
The retail industry as a whole is highly fragmented and complex owing to the rapid pace of technological developments and the ongoing digital transformations. To thrive in a complex business landscape retailers require specialized tools at their disposal to cater to the dynamic shifts in customer needs and preferences. One such tool is market basket analysis also known as affinity analysis. Market basket analysis empowers retailers to identify product groups that a customer is more likely to buy. Quantizg’s advanced market basket analysis framework enables retailers to find new and better ways of improving outcomes. This success story is one such example where we helped a leading organic food retailer to drive growth by implementing new methods of market basket analysis.
The Business Challenge
Retailers face challenges in deriving value from their data at every step of the process right from data acquisition to data integration and analysis. The client- a leading German organic food retail company faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:
- Lack of cross-selling strategies
- Inefficient inventory management
- Inability to utilize historical data
“Market basket analysis helps companies across industries to identify consecutive purchase patterns,” says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.
Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights on the benefits of deploying a marketing analytics framework.
The Solution Offered & Value Delivered
The organic food retailer collaborated with Quantzig to develop a new data model that would support the analysis. Our market basket analysis experts adopted a comprehensive approach to develop a highly scalable, reliable, and flexible new system with several benefits.
The market basket analysis solution empowered the client to:
- Identify profitable marketing campaigns and products with high affinity
- Witness a 15% decrease in the overall marketing budget
- Effectively plan their store layout that resulted in a 50% increase in quarterly sales
Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how our market basket analysis framework can help you improve business outcomes.
Quantzig's market basket analysis solution offered predictive insights on:
- Designing and deployment of the new warehouse architecture
- Keeping track of key metrics like- average spend per basket and average profit per basket
Market basket analysis can help in developing new products without compromising on the market trends. Learn more about the benefits of market basket analysis.
Recent Success Stories:
- Enhancing Sales Performance With the Help of Pricing Analytics for a Wine and Spirits Manufacturer
- Improving Wallet Share With Market Segmentation Analytics – A Success Story on How a Pharma Company Improved ROI by 3X
- Retail Analytics Helped a Belgium Based Retail Company to Analyze Customer Behavior and Drive CX
You might also be interested in our FREE upcoming webinar on ‘Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations.’ Register now! http://bit.ly/2k15DC5
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005537/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT